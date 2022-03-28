Marie Concepcion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The day after slapping Chris Rock on the Oscars stage and upending the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith issued an apology to the comedian, to the academy and to viewers at home, saying he was “out of line” and that his actions are “not indicative of the man I want to be.”
ISTANBUL, March 29 (Reuters) - Russia promised at peace talks on Tuesday to drastically scale down its military operations around Kyiv and the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, while Ukraine proposed neutral status with international guarantees to protect it from attack. Ukrainian negotiators said they had proposed a status under...
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol on Monday voted to advance contempt of Congress proceedings against two top aides to former President Trump , teeing up possible prosecution by the Department of Justice (DOJ). The contempt report against Dan Scavino, Trump’s former deputy chief...
Israeli security forces say they raided the homes of at least 12 Arab citizens and arrested two suspected of having ties to the Islamic State group, which claimed the killings of a pair of Israeli police officers over the weekend
President Biden ’s proposal to impose a 20 percent minimum tax on billionaires is a sign that Democrats are looking ahead to the midterm elections and scrambling for a good message in a tough political environment. The proposal itself has an uphill path to becoming law, as Sen. Joe...
Former President Trump and his legal adviser, John Eastman, likely committed multiple federal crimes in their effort to prevent Congress from certifying President Biden 's 2020 election victory, a federal judge ruled on Monday in a civil case involving subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — With its aspirations for a quick victory dashed by a stiff Ukrainian resistance, Russia has increasingly focused on grinding down Ukraine’s military in the east in the hope of forcing Kyiv into surrendering part of the country’s territory to possibly end the war.
President Biden on Monday unveiled sweeping plans for military and domestic spending as part of his annual budget proposal that also includes tax hikes on the wealthy. The $5.8 trillion budget request released early Monday morning calls for investments in policing, historic spending boosts for education and tax reform targeting billionaires and wealthy corporations.
It was the slap heard round the world, the unscripted moment that shattered the choreographed decorum, the eruption of anger that dominated the news. I’m talking, of course, about Joe Biden demanding that Vladimir Putin be removed from power. It’s more amusing, of course, to eviscerate Will Smith for...
