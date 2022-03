The Blue Oval is currently in the early stages of its major EV pivot, an unprecedented endeavor for the 100 year old company that already resulted in the automaker splitting its operations into several different units focused on internal combustion and fully electric vehicle development, among other things. As Ford Authority previously outlined, the reorganization will involve a $50 billion fiscal commitment by 2026 towards the pivot, which is projected to allow the automaker to produce two million EVs by that targeted date. But a new report by Bloomberg indicates that The Blue Oval – more specifically CEO Jim Farley – has been thinking about major organizational changes for some time now, and essentially launched AV unit Ford Next late last year in the run up to the more significant changes that recently took place.

