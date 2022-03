ITHACA, N.Y. Behind two individual national championship performances, the UW-Whitewater gymnastics team placed fifth in the 2022 National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Championship on Saturday at Ithaca College. Senior Emily North and sophomore Sarah Knetzke highlighted the meet for the Warhawks with individual championships. North won the all-around competition with a career-best score of 38.600, the ninth highest in program history, and Knetzke claimed first place on balance beam with a...

