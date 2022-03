We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Interior designer Dane Austin had a lot to play with when he got to work on this Boston condo. The space had interesting angles, a large kitchen island and dining area, and two guest bedrooms. The size was the most notable (1,200 square feet!) because the clients had recently moved there from a smaller Manhattan apartment.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 5 DAYS AGO