ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

HPD: Victim came into a hospital with many stab wounds

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YvCnL_0es1lFUb00

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) says that on March 27, officers responded to a Henderson hospital in reference to a male that walked into the Emergency Room with many stab wounds.

HPD says that the victim told them that he was at a residence on Barnett Drive when Zachary Martin stabbed him numerous times with a knife. Police say that Zachary Martin was at this residence on Barnett Drive and was taken into custody. Martin was arrested for Assault 1st Degree and lodged in the Henderson County Detention Center, says HPD.

K-9 unit deployed in police chase, 2 men arrested

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Check out more stories from
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW

16K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KHON2

Victim knew suspect in fatal Round Top Drive shooting: HPD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) held a news conference to discuss a shooting incident that happened at Round Top Drive after an 18-year-old died. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, March 18, and police responded to the emergency call around 2 a.m. Lt. Deena...
HONOLULU, HI
ABC4

Man arrested for stabbing SLC victim repeatedly

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man for stabbing another man multiple times on Thursday night. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the incident happened near 700 West 200 South around 9:41 p.m. Police say the suspect is Larry Soto-Johnson, 27. The victim is a 60-year-old man. Officers say the incident happened […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Santa Barbara Edhat

Victim Dies in Milpas Street Stabbing

On March 20, 2022, around 2:00 am, the Santa Barbara Police Department’s Combined Communications Center received a report of an assault that occurred with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of North Milpas Street. Multiple officers responded to the scene and located a victim who had been stabbed....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Henderson, KY
Henderson County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Henderson County, KY
WDVM 25

Man arrested, victim hospitalized after stabbing outside convenience store

UPDATE 10:50 p.m. — Police arrested 46-year-old Wilbur Herrera for the stabbing that took place outside of a gas station. Police arrived at the scene around 3 p.m. Herrera has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding. STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — One person is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing took place outside […]
STERLING, VA
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Drug activity leads to two arrests

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department (HPD) announced on their Facebook page that two suspects have received drug charges. HPD says that on March 19, first responders were dispatched to a residence at N Niehaus Trail for a possible opioid overdose. HPD says that on March 20, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
WTHI

Local 22-year-old faces drug charges

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) A search warrant in this Wabash Valley city leads to several charges for a 22-year old. Over in Vincennes, Ashlea Boatwright is now facing several drug-related charges. The Vincennes Police Department says this happened at 5:30 p.m. Friday night. This was at the 200 block of North...
VINCENNES, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpd#Hospital#Stab Wounds#Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WOWK 13 News

Dog found in Charleston creek, legs tied to cinderblock

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Hernshaw family was reunited with their dog after it was found with its back legs tied to a cinderblock in a creek near Rutledge Road, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA). On Sunday morning, Amber Browning was traveling home when her daughter called and said their dog Dasher […]
CHARLESTON, WV
SCDNReports

Martin County EMT Arrested

Martin County- Indiana State Police Detective, Sergeant David Mitchell filed for and received an arrest warrant for Matthew Ray Copeland, 29, of Shoals, following an investigation into a Battery that allegedly occurred on October 15, 2021, in Martin County.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
TheDailyBeast

Couple Killed Man Who Skipped Line in Vegas Grocery Store, Cops Say

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
KILLEEN, TX
People

Wash. Mom Allegedly Threw Malnourished 3-Year-Old Against a Playpen for Not Getting Dressed: Police

A mother in Washington state has been charged with several felonies after authorities say that she abused her 3-year-old child to the brink of death. PEOPLE confirms Sarah Lynn Morrill, 40, has been charged with unlawful imprisonment domestic violence, first-degree assault of a child domestic violence, third-degree assault of a child, first-degree criminal mistreatment domestic violence, and tampering with a witness. She is being held on $200,000 bond.
OLYMPIA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

10 arrested during probation and warrant sweep

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, 10 people were arrested on various charges during a probabtion and warrant sweep in Wasco. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office, with the Shafter Police Department, Kern County Probation Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office HIDTA Task Force and The Department of Homeland Security, conducted the sweep at around 7 a.m. The […]
WASCO, CA
WCIA

Suspects in 2021 triple murder face felony charges

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Grand Jury recently returned indictments in several cases filed by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office, including the cases of three suspects in a 2021 triple murder. Joseph Hemborough is facing charges of first-degree murder (9 counts), armed robbery, armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
FOX8 News

High-speed chase leads to massive weapons, drugs bust in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after a high-speed chase that led to the confiscation of numerous firearms and narcotics in Rowan County, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction and Special Investigations Unit started investigating the whereabouts of Nathaniel Alexander Neri, 40. […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
ABC10

3 people arrested, found with about 80 pounds of meth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento area traffic stop resulted in law enforcement discovering about 80 pounds of methamphetamine, around 100,000 pills suspected to contain fentanyl and about $4,100. According to the California Highway Patrol - Valley Division, during a traffic stop on March 7, officers stopped a Jeep for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy