ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Former Latin Kings leader sentenced to prison

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVt0Q_0es1lCqQ00

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – A former leader of the Latin Kings was sentenced to prison in connection with racketeering conspiracy.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice in Boston, 37-year-old Juan Liberato, a/k/a “King Prodigy,” was sentenced to 21 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Five Springfield men among 60 suspected Latin Kings members arrested

Liberato, a former Inca, or leader of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation (Latin Kings), pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO conspiracy on October 14, 2021.

A cooperating witness recorded several meetings Liberato attended where decisions were discussed and made concerning the operations of the gang, including drug deals and violence. Recordings included the conspiracy to shoot a codefendant, Angel Roldan, a/k/a “King Big A”, and the violent “termination” or beatings of other members for violating the rules of the Latin Kings.

Liberato is the 48 th defendant to be sentenced in the case after a federal grand jury returned an indictment alleging racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy and firearms charges against 62 leaders, members and associates of the Latin Kings in December 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WWLP
WWLP

17K+

Followers

12K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Related
WSMV

Prison gang member sentenced to 156 months in prison

GREENEVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A prison gang member was sentenced Monday to 156 months in prison according to the Honorable J. Ronnie Greer in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville. Officials said as part of the plea agreement filed with the court,...
GREENEVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Kings#Prison#The Department Of Justice#Inca#Queen Nation#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Two accused of selling meth, fentanyl out of a Pittston residence

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people have been arrested after a drug task force searched a residence in Pittston. Police say it was due to a man and a woman selling methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to the City of Pittston Police Department, on Thursday at 10 a.m. Luzerne County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics […]
PITTSTON, PA
Daily Mail

Mexican cop who helped traffic more than $1BILLION in cocaine for the Sinaloa Cartel and reported to El Chapo's business partner sentenced to LIFE in prison by federal court in Texas

A former Mexican police officer was sentenced to life in prison last week by a Texas court for aiding the Sinaloa Cartel in trafficking $1 billion of cocaine to the United States. Arturo Shows Urquidi, 50, was a member of the Chihuahua state police before he joined the ranks of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Connecticut Post

4 charged in 2005 Hartford cold case homicide of Dante Davis

HARTFORD — Four people have been charged in connection with the 2005 cold case homicide of Dante Davis after investigators tied them to the crime through witness statements and cellphone records, according to officials. The Division of Criminal Justice announced Thursday the arrests of 34-year-old Brandon Jones, 35-year-old Shane...
HARTFORD, CT
UPI News

Boston bouncer charged with murder in fatal stabbing of former Marine

March 21 (UPI) -- A Boston bouncer was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old former Marine over the weekend, police announced Monday. Alvaro Larrama, 38, was charged with murder in the death of Daniel Martinez at the Sons of Boston Bar where Larrama worked as a bouncer during St. Patrick's Day festivities on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
WCAX

Police: Source of DNA in Brianna Maitland investigation identified

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say advanced forensic genetic genealogy has helped identify the source of DNA found as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Brianna Maitland 18 years ago. Maitland disappeared on March 19, 2004. The 17-year-old had left her job at the Black Lantern Inn...
WATERBURY, VT
WBEC AM

Police Seize Drugs, Cash, Gun From West. Massachusetts Residence

The Western Massachusetts drug sweep rolls on. More tired but hardworking and dedicated cops and drug task forces doing their best to keep drugs off the streets and out of the hands of easily impressionable youth. Recently, after a narcotics investigation conducted through the multi-unit cooperation of the Greenfield Police,...
GREENFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy