Charlottesville, VA

UVa students change Honor rules and UVa alums ask why

By KATHERINE KNOTT The Daily Progress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Virginia students’ vote to ditch a long tradition of immediate expulsion for violators of its Honor Code is a change supporters say proves the once-staid institution continues to change for the better but others say trashes a deeply held core value. “If you take [the Honor...

