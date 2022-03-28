UVa students change Honor rules and UVa alums ask why

Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to speak at the University of Virginia on April 12, invited by the university's chapter of Young Americans for Freedom. Normally, a former government official addressing interested students at a public college would be an unremarkable event. However, the editorial board of The Cavalier Daily—the student-run paper at UVA—has declared Pence's event to be a crisis. This week, the board published an editorial arguing that Pence's presence on campus will "threaten the lives" of UVA students, claiming that it amounts to "bigotry that threatens the well-being and safety of students on Grounds." Not only do they call on the university to not "platform" Pence due to his political beliefs—something that would be explicitly illegal because UVA is a public university—they also argue that those beliefs constitute a physical threat to the safety of UVA students.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO