2-vehicle accident shuts down Campbells Creek Dr.

UPDATE: (12:58 p.m. on Monday, March 28): Metro confirms the wreckage has been cleared, and Campbells Creek Drive is open again.

UPDATE: (12:06 p.m. on Monday, March 28): Metro confirms one person was transported for medical treatment.

It is unknown at this time if the road is clear.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — According to Metro 911, Campbells Creek Drive is temporarily shut down due to a two-vehicle accident near 747 Campbells Creek Drive around 11:15 a.m.

Two vehicles are in the roadway along with debris. Emergency crews are responding for cleanup.

It is unknown if there are injuries. No one has been taken for medical treatment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.