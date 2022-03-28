ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

2-vehicle accident shuts down Campbells Creek Dr.

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVztF_0es1kgJ900

UPDATE: (12:58 p.m. on Monday, March 28): Metro confirms the wreckage has been cleared, and Campbells Creek Drive is open again.

UPDATE: (12:06 p.m. on Monday, March 28): Metro confirms one person was transported for medical treatment.

It is unknown at this time if the road is clear.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — According to Metro 911, Campbells Creek Drive is temporarily shut down due to a two-vehicle accident near 747 Campbells Creek Drive around 11:15 a.m.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

Two vehicles are in the roadway along with debris. Emergency crews are responding for cleanup.

It is unknown if there are injuries. No one has been taken for medical treatment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News

22K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Man killed in 2-motorcycle crash identified

UPDATE: (6:30 P.M. Friday, March 18) – Officials have released the name of a person killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. According to authorities, Johnny Dillon Cantrell, 49, of Jewel Ridge, Virginia died in the crash that happened in the 3000 block of Waverly Road. The crash remains under investigation. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash turns into fight on Corridor G

UPDATE (8:23 p.m. on Saturday, March 26): Video of this incident can be viewed here. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—An accident turned into a fight on Rt. 119 on Friday. Kanawha County Metro says that two vehicles were involved in the crash, and a fight broke out between the people involved. Charleston PD and Charleston FD responded. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kanawha County, WV
Cars
Kanawha County, WV
Accidents
County
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

Crews on scene of fire in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Crews are battling a fire in Sissonville. Metro 911 officials say a call about an outbuilding fire in Sissonville came in just before 9 a.m. They say no one has been taken to the hospital. Sissonville VFD and Kanawha County Ambulance are on the scene.
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Escaped Boone County inmate captured

UPDATE (2:21 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022): The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says that Hughes has been captured. She now faces a new charge of escape. UPDATE: (10:40 A.M. Tuesday, March 22, 2022) – We’re learning more information about an escaped inmate authorities are searching for in Boone County. According to the Boone County […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Dog found in Charleston creek, legs tied to cinderblock

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Hernshaw family was reunited with their dog after it was found with its back legs tied to a cinderblock in a creek near Rutledge Road, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA). On Sunday morning, Amber Browning was traveling home when her daughter called and said their dog Dasher […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#2 Vehicle Accident Shuts#Metro
WSAZ

Man arrested in shooting death

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in a murder investigation in Boone County was arrested Friday night in the Huntington area, West Virginia State Police say. Timothy Lang Westfall, 33, of St. Albans, was taken into custody by troopers. Investigators say the shooting happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police: Doctor fled crash, assaulted nurses and troopers

KENOVA, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday night. West Virginia State Police say that troopers responded to a vehicle that left the scene of a crash at the Rt. 52/75 intersection in Kenova at around 9 p.m. They say that Terry Gene Sanders III ran a […]
KENOVA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Child escapes from Ohio abduction, assault suspect

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Lancaster police are searching for a suspect involved in a child abduction and assault incident on Thursday. The female child — who is not missing and was able to escape from the suspect — was reportedly taken and assaulted by an unknown male on the intersection of W. Wheeling Street and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WTRF- 7News

Serenity Hills closed by West Virginia

Serenity Hills in Ohio County is closed by the state of West Virginia This is according to the CEO Sharon Tarvis. Sources tell 7News that Serniety Hills closed because of administrative issues. The 30 patients that were at Serenity Hills have been moved to other facilities. Currently, the quick response team and lifeline team remain […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Winter Storm Warning covers most of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man dies after reportedly fighting with correctional staff

A West Virginia man has died while in jail while in custody at the Southern Regional Jail. WWVA reports that Quantez Lamer Burks, 37, of Beckley was brought into jail for obstructing an officer and wanton endangerment. Allegedly, Burks was aggressive towards correctional officers when he got to the jail and later on that night. The […]
10TV

Man dies after being crushed by tree in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed Monday after a tree he was cutting down fell on him in Licking County. The Licking County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the 8700 block of Linnville Southeast Road in Newark around 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said 64-year-old...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted for Boone County murder now in custody

UPDATE: According to West Virginia State Police Captain R. A. Maddy, Timothy Westfall was located in the Huntington area and taken into custody without incident.  BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after a shooting in Uneeda, West Virginia early Friday morning, and police are still looking for the murder suspect. West Virginia State Police […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy