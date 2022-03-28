Jacksboro ISD set to resume classes following EF-3 tornado

JACK COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Officials with the Jacksboro Independent School District announced their plans to return students to class on Tuesday, March 29 after an EF-3 tornado caused extensive damage to both the elementary school and the high school on Monday, March 21.

Brad Burnett, Superintendent of Jacksboro ISD, said in a press release that tornado recovery efforts are progressing according to plan.

Monday, March 28 is being used as a staff work day for all Jacksboro ISD employees ahead of the resumption of classes on Tuesday, March 29.

Damage at Jacksboro High School, courtesy NBCDFW

Just one week and one day after an EF-3 tornado touched down in the city and devastated the city of Jacksboro , its students will be returning to their schools.

Burnett said contractors have guaranteed that Jacksboro High School’s main campus will be ready for teachers and students by Monday, March 28.

The contractors need additional time to prepare the Elementary campus for a safe return to the classrooms.

Until that time comes, the district has arranged for Jacksboro Elementary classes to resume temporarily at the First Baptist Church, Jacksboro Parish, Fort Richardson Masonic Lodge, and Jacksboro Middle School.

Michael Qualls, principal at Jacksboro Elementary School, is finalizing logistical plans and room assignments for each grade level.

According to Burnett, an updated schedule with the temporary location of each grade level is expected to be released no later than noon on Monday.

Although students are returning to school, recovery efforts are still underway in Jacksboro. Here’s how you can help in that effort.

The full release from Jacksboro ISD Superintendent Brad Burnett can be found below:

