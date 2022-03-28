Man in hospital after Sunday night drive-by shooting, TCSO says

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — A man was taken to a hospital after what law enforcement thinks was a drive-by shooting in eastern Travis County on Sunday.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the call at 11:20 p.m. in the 9000 block of Sansom Road. That’s just north of State Highway 290 and east of Springdale Road.

TCOS said the nature of the incident is “aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” and the incident “appears to be isolated.”

TCSO said the man taken to the hospital was in his 20s, and the investigation is ongoing.

