ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

Accused I-71 shooter to be held without bail, trial set for June

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mOKJO_0es1kJCY00

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man indicted for getting into a shootout with police on Interstate 71 will be held without bail.

Jonathon Myers appeared in court Monday in Delaware County and conceded to be held without bail, according to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbus

On March 11, a 12-mile stretch of I-71 was shut down in one direction for hours after an incident between Myers and police. Traffic cameras showed that Myers crashed a 2014 Ford Fusion into a cable carrier on the left side of the road. He got out of the car and began firing at other vehicles.

Once Columbus police arrived, Myers began running in the northbound lanes as police cars and officers closed in on him. After an exchange of gunfire, he fell to the pavement and was arrested.

A trial date for Myers has been set for June 7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Man convicted of murder in 1998 freed from prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man sentenced to prison in 1998 for murder has been released after two people recanted their testimony that he was the shooter. Marvell Dixon was convicted of aggravated murder and felonious assault in 1998 for the killing of Douglas Harvey and for shooting Ervin Nixon. Court records state Harvey and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify woman killed in north Columbus bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The woman who died after a shooting outside a north Columbus bar earlier this month has been identified. Columbus police said Laurance Ball, 36, died from her injuries the night of the March 11 shooting. An arrest warrant has been filed for Wayne Carvel Anthony Lee Coffman, 34, in connection with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Columbus, OH
Cars
Local
Ohio Cars
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Delaware, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Cable, OH
Delaware County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Delaware County, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest warrant issued for 18-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been identified as a suspect in a northeast Columbus shooting and has a warrant issued for his arrest, according to Columbus Police. https://nbc4i.co/350ZYU6.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

“Crime of the Week”: February homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for more information in a homicide investigation for its “Crime of the Week.” The homicide took place on Feb. 5 in the 710 block of Gilbert Street in Columbus. Police say officers were sent to that location at 8:05 p.m. and found the victim, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Dog found in Charleston creek, legs tied to cinderblock

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Hernshaw family was reunited with their dog after it was found with its back legs tied to a cinderblock in a creek near Rutledge Road, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA). On Sunday morning, Amber Browning was traveling home when her daughter called and said their dog Dasher […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Cars#Wcmh#Interstate 71#Ford Fusion#Nexstar Media Inc
WLWT 5

Puppies cling to each other after being rescued by Ohio humane society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man allegedly punches 4yr old daughter in the face before firing a gun

CANTON, Ohio (WTRF) A man was arrested and booked into the Stark County Jail for a domestic violence incident that occurred early on the morning of March, 11. The victim, a 31-year-old woman from Alliance reported to police that her live-in boyfriend, Arlie David Henthorn, punched her in the face several times and she alleged […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man stole five cartons of cigarettes at Walgreens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a theft in west Columbus where they say a man stole cigarettes at a Walgreens. According to CPD, the incident took place on March 10 at 5:00pm when the suspect went behind the front counter at a Walgreens on the 2700 block of W. Broad St. Police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man wanted for shooting east Columbus store employee

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused in a shooting on the east side. Police said around 10 p.m. on January 28, the suspect shot a male employee while he was close at New Bottle Cap Beverage at 3020 East Livingston Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Sandusky police investigate murder of 46-year-old man

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Detectives are investigating the early morning homicide of a 46-year-old man. Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver said Calvin Churchwell was stabbed in the back at a home on Rockwell Street around 2 a.m. Sunday. Churchwell later died at the hospital. There were three other people...
SANDUSKY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Shots fired at home for second time in a month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after a home in the city had shots fired at it for the second time in a month. CPD says that late Friday evening, multiple rounds were fired at a home on N. Cassady Ave. Police say a family of five was inside the home during the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person stable after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting on the east side of Columbus Sunday afternoon, according to Columbus Police. CPD said that the shooting occurred on the 1200 block of Brookway Road around 12:03 p.m. Sunday. The victim was shot in the shoulder and was transported to Grant Medical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy