ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

WATCH LIVE: DeSantis makes announcement at prep school

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kUahH_0es1jwDk00

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to make an announcement at a prep school in Hernando County on Monday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The governor’s office said DeSantis will host a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill.

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith and former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist both posted on Twitter that DeSantis is expected to sign the controversial Parental Rights in Education bill into law on Monday. The governor’s office has not confirmed the topic of the news conference.

DeSantis is scheduled to be joined by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and Rep. Chris Sprowls.

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hernando County, FL
Government
City
Spring Hill, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
Hernando County, FL
Education
County
Hernando County, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Home of Republican who crafted Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is destroyed by tornado

The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘How dare they’: Florida Republican claims Disney ‘bullying’ GOP after CEO suspends donations over ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Florida’s lieutenant governor has accused the Walt Disney Company of trying to “bully” Republican officials after CEO Bob Chapek announced the company – a political heavyweight in the state – will freeze political donations in the state following outrage over what critics have called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.“They will try to bully us like the NCAA did, like Disney doing,” she told Fox News personality Laura Ingraham on 11 March. “How dare they. They have no right to criticise legislation by duly elected legislators that are passing common-sense legislation.”Ms Nunez is among dozens of Florida officials to receive campaign...
BUSINESS
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Corcoran
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Black News Channel blindsides Tallahassee employees with news of closure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee-based Black News Channel, which launched roughly two years ago, announced via email to its employees on Friday it would abruptly cease operations. The announcement was made in an internal memo WCTV obtained from an employee who wished to remain anonymous. The email was sent at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prep School#News Live#Channel 9 Eyewitness News#Cox Media Group
WFLA

Did teen’s size factor in Florida tower ride death?

A rising middle school football player in Missouri, only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall and well over 300 pounds, Tyre Sampson fell to his death from a towering Florida amusement ride. Lawyers for his family want to know if negligence about his size, or other factors, played a role.
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

Which Florida counties have the most renters?

All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.
FLORIDA STATE
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
10NEWS

Here's what permanent daylight saving time would look like in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Perhaps a little tired after this weekend's time change and wanting to do something about it, U.S. Senators unanimously passed legislation that would finally, in Marco Rubio's words, "lock the lock." The Florida Republican in recent years has spearheaded efforts in Washington, D.C., to do...
FLORIDA STATE
Bradenton Herald

Vince Vaughn is a Florida man now - and spending quality time at the beach

Someone buy this man a guayabera. Vince Vaughn was spotted over the weekend at Bang Model Volleyball tournament on the sands of Miami Beach, decked out in all black. Locals know that this color doesn’t mesh well with our sunny climate, but we will cut the actor some slack. The Minneapolis native was raised outside Chicago, so he is likely used to dressing for cold weather in March.
KEY WEST, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
83K+
Followers
94K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy