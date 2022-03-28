WATCH LIVE: DeSantis makes announcement at prep school

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to make an announcement at a prep school in Hernando County on Monday.

The governor’s office said DeSantis will host a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill.

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith and former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist both posted on Twitter that DeSantis is expected to sign the controversial Parental Rights in Education bill into law on Monday. The governor’s office has not confirmed the topic of the news conference.

DeSantis is scheduled to be joined by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and Rep. Chris Sprowls.

