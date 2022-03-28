ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox Releases New Console to Promote 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSonic the Hedgehog 2 hits theatres on April 8, and Xbox is doing something special for the new movie. Xbox and Paramount Pictures have teamed up to release a limited time, only custom Xbox Series S console and the Xbox Wireless Controllers inspired by Sonic and Knuckles. The black Xbox Series...

popculture.com

Related
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Update Has Disappointing News for PS4 and PS5 Users

A new PlayStation Plus update has disappointing news for PS4 and PS5 users who thought one of this year's biggest releases was going to be made free via the subscription service in the near future based on a PSN error. We are three months into 2021, and we already have some great games between the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and as of tomorrow, Gran Turismo 7. One of this year's best releases, at least so far, wasn't a marquee drop like these games though. On February 6, independent developer Slocap released Sifu as a self-published game, though it had a decent buzz around it thanks to a hefty helping hand from the PlayStation Marketing team, who clearly worked out a deal with Slocap that involved helping market the game for console exclusivity. Sifu has already sold over one million copies and is critically acclaimed, and PS Plus subscribers thought it was being made free via the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Real-Life 'Halo' Boots Put You in Master Chief's Shoes

Halo's Master Chief is famous for never taking off his helmet. But now you can at least get your hands on his boots, with new footwear inspired by the iconic Xbox games and upcoming Paramount Plus TV show. Wolverine, the venerable maker of tough footwear for hard work and hard...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
hiphop-n-more.com

Kid Cudi Shares New Song ‘Stars in The Sky’ From ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Movie: Watch

Earlier this week, Sonic movie franchise announced that a new Kid Cudi song called ‘Stars in The Sky’ will debut on Friday. Paramount launched the Sonic the Hedgehog movie franchise in 2020 — the family-friendly video game movie was one of the last hits before theaters were shut down globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was greenlit shortly thereafter, bringing Ben Schwartz back as the voice of Sonic and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Poster Pays Tribute to Classic Box Art

Alongside the new and final trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Paramount Pictures has released a new poster for the upcoming sequel that pays tribute to the classic box art for the 1992 video game of the same name, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. While the movie is certainly far afield of its origins as a video game, the initial movie and the trailers for the new one have made it clear that the creators are huge fans of everything that's come before with giant Easter eggs and references peppered throughout beyond just the fact that Tails and Knuckles are in this one.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Reveals New Twitter Emojis

Hard as it might be to believe, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to speed into theaters in less than a month. With just a few weeks to go, Paramount and Sega have been hyping up the sequel in a number of different ways, and today saw the release of new Twitter emojis! There are four emojis in total, and they're triggered by using a hashtag along with the character's names: Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Robotnik. It's a neat little inclusion for fans of the characters, and it should make Twitter just a little bit more fun!
VIDEO GAMES
Cinema Blend

Final Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Trailer Gives Jim Carrey Wild New Powers

It’s almost time for audiences to get into the chaos that is Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Just under a month remains until the sequel to Paramount’s smash 2020 hit is finally in theaters, ready to introduce Idris Elba’s Knuckles, and a whole bunch of trouble to the big screen. As if the stakes weren’t high enough, fans of the games are going to be pleased to know that in this final trailer released for the film, it looks like Jim Carrey’s Robotnik has some wild new powers. Dear readers, the Chaos Emeralds have finally arrived.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

More Than 500 Dragon Ball Episodes Are Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

Click here to read the full article. Crunchyroll is inviting fans of the Dragon Ball anime franchise to hop on their Flying Nimbus cloud — and stream more than 500 episodes of the fan-favorite series that were previously available only on Funimation. For the first time, Toei Animation’s “Dragon Ball,” “Dragon Ball Z” and “Dragon Ball GT” are now available to watch on Sony’s Crunchyroll streaming service in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The three series come to Crunchyroll as part of another wave of new content from Funimation, after Sony on March 1 announced that the two services would...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Reuters

Nintendo shares slump 5% on 'Legend of Zelda' delay

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co (7974.T) shares slumped 5% in early Tokyo trading after the Kyoto-based gaming firm said it was pushing back the release of the hotly awaited sequel to "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" to spring 2023 from this year's planned debut. The fall...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Attack on Titan's Universal Studios Attraction Is Everything Fans Deserve: Watch

Attack on Titan is preparing to reach its climax, and while the story of the Scout Regiment might reach its zenith as the war between Eldians and Marleyians ends, the series still has a home at Universal Studios Japan. With the Japanese theme park focusing on several anime franchises outside of Hajime Isayama's masterpiece, one fan has been able to capture a fresh look at the attraction that gives fans the opportunity to ride as a part of the Survey Corps and even pick up exclusive merch for the dark anime franchise.
COMICS
thesource.com

Sony Announces New “Playstation Plus” Subscription Service to Rival XBOX Gammer Pass

Sony has finally announced its competitor for Xbox’s Game Pass. It is introducing the all-new “Playstation Plus.”. Starting in June, Sony will offer three tiers of PlayStation Plus: Essential, Extra, and Premium. The Essential version will effectively be the PlayStation Plus that subscribers know today, offering two monthly downloadable games, cloud storage, and access to online multiplayer. PlayStation Plus Essential will cost $59.99 per year, the service’s existing price. The current Playstation Network system will shut down, and all existing memberships will migrate towards the Playstation Plus Essential tier.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

PS5 Players Struggle With Online Issues Following System Update

PlayStation 5 players have been reporting issues with online play after downloading Sony's latest system update for the console. Sony has globally rolled out a new system update for the PS5 and PS4 which aims to bring a number of "fan-requested features" to the consoles. Players will now be able to create or join Open and Closed Parties on both the PS5 and the PS4, as well as UI enhancements for Game Base and Trophy cards on the PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Is Part of a Planned "Cinematic Universe"

When Sonic the Hedgehog 2 speeds into theaters, it will be the next step in what's being envisioned as a "cinematic universe" for the Sega star. Production notes from producer Toby Ascher (shared by Eurogamer) state that this is just the beginning for plans regarding the blue blur. Of course, that's not exactly shocking, as Paramount has already announced plans for a third Sonic the Hedgehog movie, as well as a Knuckles series coming to Paramount+. However, it seems there could be much more in the works for the Sonic family of characters!
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

PlayStation Plus Premium vs Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Which one do you need?

Sony just introduced a new and expanded PlayStation Plus service to compete with Microsoft's generous Xbox Game Pass program. If you have both consoles you're probably wondering which subscription service is worth your time and money, or if there's even a case for going all big spender and getting both. Here we break down exactly what you get at each tier of each service, the prices, and some of the games you can expect to get access to as well.
VIDEO GAMES

