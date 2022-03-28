ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget, Norm Macdonald, Ed Asner left out of Oscars In Memoriam segment

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
 1 day ago

Bob Saget, Ed Asner and Norm Macdonald were among the big-name stars who weren’t included in the “In Memoriam” segment at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

The six-minute segment at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood honored actors and filmmakers who died within the past year, with Sidney Poitier, William Hurt, Betty White and Olympia Dukakis among those who received tributes.

Saget, who was best known for his portrayal of family patriarch Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House,” was found dead at his Florida hotel room in January, with a medical examiner saying the comedian likely suffered injuries in an “an unwitnessed fall.” He was 65.

Asner, who died last August at age 91, was a seven-time Emmy recipient who starred on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and the “Lou Grant” spinoff series.

Macdonald died last September at age 61 following a battle with acute leukemia. He was known for his work as a stand-up comedian and on “Saturday Night Live.”

All three actors appeared in numerous films during their careers as well.

Sunday’s “In Memoriam” segment saw filmmaker Tyler Perry take the stage to talk about Poitier, actor Bill Murray reflect on his experiences with late “Ghostbusters” director Ivan Reitman, and actress Jamie Lee Curtis discuss the legacy of White.

