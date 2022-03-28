Track & field: Henderson County girls capture team title in Invitational of the South

DRAFFENVILLE, Ky. -- Despite having only one first-place finish in an individual event, Henderson County's girls won the team championship in Saturday's Invitational of the South at Marshall County.

The Lady Colonels won the team title by 1/2 point over runner-up Calloway County in the 23-team field that included schools from Illinois and Tennessee as well as Kentucky.

Imarie Carter captured the only first-place finish in an individual event for Henderson County as she won the 100 hurdles in 16.78.

The Lady Colonels hasd second-place finishes from Hallie Mattingly in the pole vault, Allina Decker in the freshman 1,600 run and the 4x400 relay team.

Natalia Davis finished third in the 100 dash, Alexa Mullins was third in the high jump and Hayden Tichenor was third in the long jump.

Henderson County's boys team had a second-place finish from Jaheim Williams in the 200 dash and a third from Bryce Tapp in the discus.

The Colonels placed 15th in the 19-team field with 24 points. Host Marshall County won the boys team title with 113 points, finishing 42 points ahead of runner-up McCracken County.

Invitational of the South

Girls

Team scores: Henderson Co. 89, Calloway Co. 88 1/2, Mt. Vernon, Ill., 72 1/2, Marshall Co. 67, Paducah Tilghman 64 1/2, Hopkinsville 56, Clarksville Northwest, Tenn., 54, Christian Co. 42, Carbondale, Ill., 37, Owensboro 36 1/2, UHA 26, Murray 25, McCracken Co. 25, Madisonville 18, Trigg Co. 17, St. Mary 7, Mayfield 6, Caldwell Co. 3, Crittenden Co. 2, Owensboro Catholic 2, Fulton Co. 1, Christian Fellowship 1, Muhlenberg Co. 1.

100 dash: Natalia Davis, third, 13.98.

200 dash: Davis, fifth, 28.61.

1,600 freshman run: Allina Decker, second, 6:57.78.

100 hurdles: Imarie Carter, first, 16.78.

4x100 relay: third, 54.94.

4x200 relay: fourth, 1:59.14.

4x400 relay: second, 4:38.45.

4x800 relay: fourth, 11:45.99.

High jump: Alexa Mullins, third, 4-10; Careese Toombs, fourth, 4-8..

Pole vault: Hallie Mattingly, second, 8-0.

Long jump: Hayden Tichenor, third, 15-7 1/2.

Triple jump: Carter, fifth, 31-3.

Shot put: Haden Wolfe, sixth, 30-5 1/2; Keianna Alexnader, eighth, 30-2.

Discus: Wolfe, sixth, 88-9.

Boys

Team scores: Marshall Co. 113, McCracken Co. 71, Mt. Vernon, Ill., 67 1/3, St. Xavier 65, Paducah Tilghman 58, Owensboro 50, Calloway Co. 47, Carbondale, Ill., 37, UHA 37, Clarksville Northwest, Tenn., 36 1/3, Madisonville 35, Muhlenberg Co. 34, Caldwell Co. 33, Christian Co. 31, Henderson Co. 24, Mayfield 22, Murray 11, Crittenden Co. 8, Fulton Co. 1/3.

100 dash: Jaheim Williams, seventh, 11.72.

200 dash: Williams, second, 23.74.

400 dash: Lacon McKinney, eighth, 54.70.

1,600 freshman run: Isaac Krampe, eighth, 5:42.33.

4x200 relay: sixth, 1:39.01.

Pole vault: Elias Lindemann, fourth, 10-6.

Discus: Bryce Tapp, third, 142-0.