‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Is Finally Available to Buy On Digital

After what feels like an eternity, the day has finally arrived where you can purchase Spiderman: No Way Home. Since its release, the film grossed over $1.8 billion globally, and now, the latest installment in the hit superhero series is now yours to bring home to your home theater system.

Sure, you could buy the Blu-Ray version, but if you’re like us and short on space and don’t want to wait until April 12, purchasing it on streaming is much easier and space-friendly for our cozy apartments. Also, it’s much cheaper to buy the digital version than it is to add the physical copy to your collection. And if you really want this film as much as we do, then there’s really only a handful of places to stream it.

Sure, you could wait until it lands on Starz later this year at a mystery, to-be-determined date. Or, you could just buy it and save yourself the long wait. Here’s how.

How to Buy Spider-Man: No Way Home

Head over to Amazon to pick up the movie on streaming for $19.99. You can also buy it off of the iTunes store for $19.99. If you prefer to have your library on Vudu, you can also buy it there for the same price.

Can You Buy Spider-Man: No Way Home on Google Play?

You can also buy Spider-Man: No Way Home on the Google Play Store. It will cost you the same price of $19.99 for those that prefer to keep their collection in the Google library.

Will Spider-Man: No Way Home Stream on Netflix?

Not at this time. While it’s a Disney Marvel film, Starz has the rights to Spider-Man: Homecoming, and we expect it to stream on there in the next couple months.