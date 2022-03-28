ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard Stern Talks Chris Rock Slap: “Will Smith and Trump Are the Same Guy”

By Kayla Cobb
Howard Stern has weighed in on the Oscars story of the year: the Will Smith and Chris Rock slap. On his radio show this morning, Stern likened the shocking moment to former President Donald Trump. Leave it to Stern to take things one step further than everyone in your Twitter feed.

“[Will Smith] open hand, with a lot of force, smacks [Chris Rock] right in the mouth on TV. Now, the first thing I said to myself was ‘What the fuck is going on? Is this a bit?’ Because where’s security? This is a live television event,” Sten said.

“Not one person came out because he’s Will Smith. This is how Trump gets away with shit. Will Smith and Trump are the same guy,” Stern continued. “He decided he’s going to take matters into his own hands, you know, at a time when the world is at war. Bad timing, man. I mean, calm your fucking ass down.”

"Will Smith and Trump are the same guy." — @HowardStern on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the #Oscars https://t.co/TeyFtNZxMp pic.twitter.com/g3pK6P3fqt

— Mediaite (@Mediaite) March 28, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More On: Will Smith Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock: "Violence In All Of Its Forms Is Poisonous And Destructive" 'Real World: Seattle' Alum Irene Tells Fellow Slap Victim Chris Rock: "It Gets Better" The Oscar 2022 Winners You Should See First (If You Don’t Really Watch Movies) Chris Rock Fans Confused by Oscars Joke Given His 2009 'Good Hair' Documentary

As intense as this comparison may be, there is a note of truth to it. It seems as though Smith was given special treatment because of who he is. While presenting the award for Best Documentary, Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. Smith had changed her hair due to her struggles with alopecia. Soon after the G.I. Jane joke was made, Smith walked onstage and slapped Rock. He then repeatedly screamed “Get my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” cementing to the world that, no, this wasn’t a bit.

Ever since the smack heard round Hollywood, people have been debating who was in the wrong, and one of the most common complaints has to do with the Academy itself. After the hit, Smith was not escorted off the premises. Instead, he was allowed to stay and was even presented his Oscar and given the full amount of time to deliver his speech. No matter who was more in the wrong, the fact that the Academy did nothing to stop this incident and has only issued a lukewarm statement has infuriated many people.

Stern also praised Rock for how quickly he was able to recover from the slap and get back to business. “He got fucked over,” Stern said.

