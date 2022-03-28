ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

I-Team uncovers another discrimination case at MPS

By Marty Hobe
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5Jq3_0es1jEp800

Watch the I-Team's report Monday on TMJ4 News at 10 p.m.

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Public Schools administrator has made claims of discrimination and bullying in the Office of Academics, and the state's Equal Rights Division has found evidence to move the case to a hearing. It's the third such case the I-Team has found in that office.

Jose Garcia Joven is still a Math Curriculum Specialist in the Office of Academics at MPS, a position he's held since 2018 after he taught math in the district for 11 years.

One year after he started in that position, he filed a complaint with the ERD saying he was treated differently than others, including one instance where his supervisor, "...criticized [Garcia-Joven's] accent, asked how he defended a dissertation with an accent, and said he needed to practice presenting like he did for his dissertation and to excuse himself to audiences by saying he is working on his accent," according to the state's findings regarding his case.

The complaint continued to say, Garcia Joven, "... apologized for his accent at his next presentation," and that "In the feedback to this presentation, an attendee noted, …'Why does he feel the need to apologize for his accent?... What does this have to do with Math?’”

The ERD determined there was evidence he was treated differently by his supervisor and coworker. He declined an interview with us, but told us in an email it's been a painful experience.

His attorney, Ben Hitchcock Cross, did agree to sit down for an on-camera interview.

"He has no remedy, he cannot go to management and say knock it off and do something about it, because management is part of the problem," Cross said.

Garcia Joven is still employed at the district while his case is pending a hearing.

"He doesn't have any choice but to go to work each day, go to work for the students and suffer what he must from MPS," Cross said.

Cross also represents Deb Kuether, another MPS administrator who the state found evidence of discrimination and retaliation in the Office of Academics.

She was the K-12 Manager of Literacy and was reassigned to an unnamed position at Washington High School after she spoke against Jeremiah Holiday, the former Chief Academic Officer.

The I-Team also learned another administrator, Deborah Bowling, the Fine Arts Manager at MPS, also filed a complaint with the ERD regarding Holiday, after she was reassigned to a position with a school program at the Milwaukee County Jail.

Bowling's attorney said they are close to an agreement with MPS, which would need board approval.

We are aware of five additional ERD cases that have ended in private settlements.

The I-Team has requested all settlement information the district has paid to employees regarding these complaints. We have yet to receive those records.

"There is a systemic problem here and they're a systemic refusal to change," Cross said.

We reached out to MPS for comment several times on these cases, and to ask if there is a pattern. The district declined our requests. We also asked school board President Bob Peterson, and he also said he would not speak about this matter.

The I-Team reached out to the City Attorney's office as well, who represents the district in these matters. They did not get back to us.

In 2020 they did respond to Garcia Joven's complaint in a letter asking the ERD to drop the case. They claimed his complaint had no merit, and that the district took "clear responsive action," to address some of those concerns. One of those actions was to send his supervisor for counseling with Holiday.

The city attorney wrote that response in February 2020.

In January 2020, the city attorney's office said in a response to Bowling's complaint, “It was a near universal sentiment that the work group under Dr. Holiday is a toxic and hostile work environment... The employees under Dr. Holiday operate in fear, intimidation, and under a watchful eye that scrutinizes every move, where he publicly ridicules for every blunder, real or fabricated.”

Holiday still works in the district, according to the MPS website, but is no longer the chief in the Office of Academics.

The two employees named in Garcia Joven's complaint are also still employed at the district, also according to its website.

Garcia Joven's case as well as Kuether's are awaiting a hearing with an administrative judge.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 6

Jeffery A
1d ago

Where is the outrage? You won't hear any because these are liberals trying to hold other liberals accountable, GOOD LUCK! These are public employees (management/administrators and teachers) all paid-for by the us the taxpayer, UNACCEPTABLE! MPS needs a good cleaning-out!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News

20K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Related
NBC News

Judge Jackson: ‘Intermediate scrutiny’ applies to gender discrimination cases

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, spent his time questioning Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson about the court’s standard for gender discrimination. Jackson said “intermediate scrutiny” applies to gender discrimination cases. Cruz pushed a hypothetical saying "I'm a Hispanic man could I decide I was an Asian man? Would I have the ability to be an Asian man and challenge Harvard's discrimination because I made that decision?" Jackson declined to comment. March 23, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Society
City
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

Group hangs racist banner in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are investigating after a group of men hung a racist banner off the transit center Thursday. It was up for only a matter of minutes before police pulled it down. In the wake of the Waukesha Parade tragedy, police said they've seen a disturbing...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: James Coleman sought by US Marshals

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Police say an encounter between vague acquaintances left a mark in the city of Sheboygan. Now, U.S. Marshals and the Sheboygan Police Department are searching for 39-year-old James Coleman. Police say Coleman is wanted for arson. They say the investigation unfolded in January 2021 near 14th and...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Reason.com

Schools May Have Violated First Amendment Rights by Retaliating Against Contractor Based on Political Speech

From Judge Sandra Ikuta's opinion today (joined by Judges Mark Bennett and Ryan Nelson) in Riley's American Heritage Farms v. Elsasser:. This case involves a school district that severed its longstanding business relationship with a company that provides field trip venues for public school children. The school district took this step after the principal shareholder of the field trip vendor made controversial tweets on his personal social media account, and some parents complained.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jose Garcia#Racial Injustice#Racism#Mps#The I Team#Milwaukee Public Schools#The Office Of Academics#Equal Rights Division#Erd
Phys.org

Teachers, other school personnel, experience violence, threats, harassment during pandemic

While much of the focus on education during the pandemic has involved the effects on children in schools, it is also having a negative impact on teachers, administrators, social workers, psychologists and school staff. Approximately one-third of teachers report that they experienced at least one incident of verbal harassment or threat of violence from students during the pandemic, and almost 50% expressed a plan or desire to quit or transfer jobs, according to a survey conducted by a task force of the American Psychological Association.
EDUCATION
Black Enterprise

Black Female Deputy Warden Sues Michigan Dept. Of Corrections Alleging Racial Discrimination

A veteran prison warden is suing the Michigan Department of Corrections (DOC) after repeatedly being denied a promotion due to her race and gender. Kim Cargor, who joined the department in 1985, has served as deputy warden and acting warden at the Charles E. Egeler Reception and Guidance Center since 2011, according to the Detroit Free Press. She filed a complaint in Washtenaw County Circuit Court claiming she’s a victim of cronyism and discrimination.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WHYY

Johnson bribery trial: FBI agent details claims of ‘low-show’ work by lawmaker’s spouse

FBI Special Agent Richard Haag said Monday that co-defendant Dawn Chavous completed some of the tasks listed in her invoices to Universal Companies, but not all of them. In May 2013, the first month of her consulting firm’s contract, Haag said his investigation showed that Chavous did “little” to no work for Universal, a prominent nonprofit developer and charter school operator co-founded by legendary music producer Kenny Gamble.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boston Globe

Another child tragedy, another case of the state reacting without thinking

Re “Harmony Montgomery case cries out for changes”: Your March 6 editorial demonstrates what has been wrong with the Commonwealth’s child welfare system for years: a rush toward reaction instead of informed and appropriate response to address the actual issues. It appears that Governor Charlie Baker and...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Milwaukee police investigating triple homicide

MILWAUKEE — Three men were fatally shot at a Milwaukee residence Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 12 p.m. CDT at an apartment in Milwaukee’s Graceland neighborhood, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Update 5:48 p.m. EDT March 27: Three...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy