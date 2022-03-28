Red Dead Redemption II’s Arthur Morgan to Headline Ocean City Comic Convention

Renegade Game Studios recently released their Power Rangers Roleplaying Game, and if you've got the Core Rulebook you can set about creating your own Ranger as well as your Words, weapons, and more to make your adventure truly one of a kind. Now Renegade is introducing several new ways to make your game even better, starting with the Adventures in Angel Grove Adventure Book. The new release includes a new four-part adventure that will take you beyond just Angel Grove to unexplored areas but also will open up new locations in the city. You and the Rangers will be tasked with solving a great mystery, and it is recommended for 4 to 7 characters from level 1 to 5. Adventures in Angel Grove retails for $45, but that's far from all of the new releases to check out, and next up is the new Miniatures Pack.

