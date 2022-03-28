ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Soldier charged with Troubles killing acted with gross negligence, court told

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B35pq_0es1iysZ00

A soldier acted with gross negligence when he shot and killed a man at a cross-border checkpoint in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, a court has been told.

David Jonathan Holden, 52, is on trial at Belfast Crown Court accused of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in February 1988. He denies the offence.

A prosecuting barrister told the non-jury trial, being presided over by Mr Justice O’Hara, that Holden’s account that his finger had slipped and he had fired the shots by accident was “not credible”.

Mr McAnespie, 23, was killed in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, moments after walking through a border security checkpoint.

He was on his way to a local Gaelic Athletic Association club when he was shot in the back.

Members of his family attended the court hearing on Monday.

Holden is a former Grenadier Guardsman from England, whose address on court documents is given as c/o Chancery House, Victoria Street, Belfast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BElnp_0es1iysZ00
Aidan McAnespie was shot close to a checkpoint in Co Tyrone in 1988 (PA) (PA Media)

Opening the trial, prosecuting barrister Ciaran Murphy QC said: “On Sunday February 21 1988 Aidan McAnespie was killed by one of three bullets fired from a general purpose machine gun, also known as a GPMG.

“The gun was mounted in the army sangar situated at a permanent vehicle checkpoint in Aughnacloy, about 1km on the Northern Ireland side of the border.

“The defendant fired the gun resulting in the death of Mr McAnespie.”

Mr Murphy added: “The defendant discharged three bullets from the GPMG as Mr McAnespie was walking along the Monaghan Road.

“One of the bullets ricocheted off the road and it struck Mr McAnespie when he was approximately 300m from the sangar.

“The explanation given for the shooting by the defendant at the time was that his finger had slipped on to, and pulled, the trigger by accident.

“That explanation is not accepted by the prosecution.

“Although even if that version is accepted as fact, we say it was nevertheless a grossly negligent act and we submit that the court conclude that the defendant failed to give adequate regard as to whether the gun was in a non-firing state when he pulled the trigger.

“Given the level of duty of care upon the defendant as a soldier in possession of a deadly and lethal weapon in those circumstances, we say the killing of Mr McAnespie was an unlawful act.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46X7mS_0es1iysZ00
Supporters of former Grenadier Guardsman David Holden outside Laganside Courts in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Murphy told the trial that in the moments before the shooting, a colleague of Holden’s had told him that Mr McAnespie was making his way across the border.

He added: “That was the trigger for Mr Holden to direct his attention towards Mr McAnespie.

“During his interview with police the defendant accepted he took an interest in the deceased as he had previously been advised he may be a person of interest.

“A short time later there was a burst of fire from the machine gun while being controlled by the defendant.”

The barrister said Holden’s account that he had fired the weapon by accident because his hands were wet was unlikely.

He said: “Given the defendant’s account that he was holding the weapon with a loose grip and that he had squeezed the trigger, taken together with the admission from him that it had been some time since he had been cleaning the weapon, we say that account is not credible and the theoretical possibility of such a sequence occurring is unrealistic.

“The fact that two of the three shots fired landed within yards of Mr McAnespie, someone whom the defendant accepted he was interested in and concerned he was a member of the IRA, support the inference that the defendant was training his gun in the region of the deceased at the time he engaged the trigger.”

The trial was told that six days before the shooting, Mr Holden, who was 18 at the time, had received a grading of “skilled” in the use of the weapon.

Later in the day a number of witness statements from people who had attended the scene after the fatal shooting were read to the court.

The case at Belfast Crown Court is proceeding amid the continuing controversy over Government plans to prohibit future Troubles-related prosecutions.

A small number of protesters gathered outside the court and unfurled banners calling for an end to Troubles prosecutions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izwXU_0es1iysZ00
Conservative MP Johnny Mercer arrives at Laganside Courts in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

Conservative MP and former veterans minister Johnny Mercer, and Northern Ireland’s veterans’ commissioner Danny Kinahan, also attended the trial.

But members of Mr McAnespie’s family, supported by Amnesty, said that there should be not be an end to Troubles prosecutions.

Speaking outside court, Grainne Teggart from Amnesty said: “Today represents the due process that the UK Government is seeking to shut down for victims.

“Their plans to legislate for an effective amnesty would permanently deny justice to other victims.

“It is imperative that the UK Government heed the opposition to those proposals.”

Mr McAnespie’s cousin Brian Gormley said: “What we expect from a democracy is that the justice system delivers for people.

“We think that everyone should be entitled to that.”

Despite announcing its intent last summer, the Government is yet to table draft legislation in Parliament that would ban future prosecutions of military veterans and ex-paramilitaries for Troubles incidents predating April 1998.

The Holden case is one of a series of high-profile prosecutions of veterans that have been pursued in Northern Ireland in recent years.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

126K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Related
BBC

Aidan McAnespie: David Holden goes on trial for manslaughter

A former soldier has gone on trial in Belfast charged with killing a man at a border checkpoint during the Troubles. David Holden, 52, is accused of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie, 23, who was hit in the back by a bullet near Aughnacloy, in County Tyrone, in 1988. Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Northwich toddler killer jailed for deadly attack

A man whose deadly attack on a toddler left her with a catastrophic brain injury "akin to a multi-storey fall" has been jailed for manslaughter. Brandon Heath, 22, attacked the girl at a house in Northwich while her mother gave a friend a lift on 30 August 2020, Cheshire Police said.
HEALTH SERVICES
PopCrush

Man Who Kicked Goth Woman Sophie Lancaster to Death Released From Jail After 15 Years

In 2008, Ryan Herbert pleaded guilty to the murder of Sophie Lancaster after a brutal beating took place the year prior. Now, 15 years after being sentenced for the crime, Herbert is free. The case garnered plenty of media attention and went on to inspire plays, films and books, as Herbert was one of five teens who attacked Lancaster and her boyfriend Robert Maltby in a park, allegedly because they were dressed in goth attire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Negligence#Shooting#Veteran#Belfast Crown Court#Grenadier#Aughnacloy
Daily Mail

Scrap metal plant worker is caught on CCTV moments before he was crushed to death while trying to unclog machine - as bosses are found guilty of hundreds of safety breaches

Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Northern Ireland
BBC

Shotton murder trial: Jade Marsh strangled by husband, court told

A jealous husband stabbed his estranged wife before strangling her while her four children slept, a murder trial has been told. Russell Marsh is accused of killing Jade Marsh, 27, at their home in Shotton, Flintshire, last August. Mold Crown Court was told she had ended the relationship a week...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father-of-two's fury after a 'Manchester Airport customer' parks a Range Rover on his drive for FOUR days leaving him unable to access his bins - but says police did nothing because it 'was not a criminal offence'

A father-of-two was left furious after a 'Manchester Airport customer' parked their Range Rover on his drive for four days leaving him unable to access his bins - but police did nothing because it 'was not a criminal offence'. Zekarias Haile, 51, woke up to find that a stranger had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wavertree man jailed for murdering partner next to baby

A man who strangled his girlfriend and left her body beside their sleeping baby has been jailed for her murder. Mohammed Diakite killed N'Taya Cleverley-Elliott, 20, in what police described as a "senseless" attack in Liverpool in January last year. Diakite, 19, had denied strangling her at their home but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man found buried in back garden during murder inquiry identified in court

A man whose body was found buried in the back garden of a Northampton house during a murder inquiry has been identified in court as Nicholas Billingham.Fiona Beal, 48, appeared in front of two magistrates on Monday accused of killing Mr Billingham between October 30 and November 10 last year.The defendant spoke only to confirm her age and to give her address as a house on Moore Street in Kingsley where the body was found.Beal was arrested at a hotel in Cumbria shortly after midnight on Wednesday – the same day Northamptonshire Police began conducting an extensive search of her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Syrian refugee, 19, who killed veteran, 86, with one punch after the pensioner shouted racist insults at him for smoking cannabis is sentenced to four years in a young offenders' institution for manslaughter

A Syrian refugee who punched an 86-year-old veteran after being subjected to racist insults has been sentenced to four years in a young offenders' institution for manslaughter. Frank Fishwick died in hospital after being hit by Mohammed Al Araaj during a row with the teenager and his friends outside his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Laura Marshall murder: Reward offered to help find killer

A £20,000 reward has been offered by the Crimestoppers charity for information about the murder of a woman in County Armagh six years ago. Laura Marshall was found dead in a flat in Lurgan in April 2016. The 31-year-old dental nurse was discovered in a bath. Police have said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Courts condemn Home Office and CPS in two separate trafficking cases

Victims of trafficking have secured two significant victories in the courts in separate rulings which have condemned the Home Office and the Crown Prosecution Service. In one case the police initially refused to investigate a UAE diplomat over a woman’s complaint of trafficking claiming that the suspect had diplomatic immunity, but the high court found the CPS’s decision not to prosecute unlawful.
POLITICS
loudersound.com

Sophie Lancaster's killer declared 'suitable for release' after 14 years in jail

Sophie Lancaster's killer Ryan Herbert will leave prison this year after being declared "suitable for release" by the Parole Board. Ryan Herbert was jailed for life in 2008 for murdering Lancaster in Stubbylee Park, in Bacup, Lancashire. Herbert, then aged 16, was part of a gang of teenage boys who savagely attacked the 20-year-old and her boyfriend Robert Maltby, then 21, on August 11, 2007 because they viewed the couple as "moshers" due to their gothic clothing, piercings and coloured hair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Preston man detained for Army veteran's one-punch death

A man who caused the death of an 86-year-old Army veteran with a single punch has been detained. Frank Fishwick was attacked after he confronted a group of youths who had congregated outside his flat in Fulwood, Preston, on 10 September. He initially refused an ambulance but died in hospital...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy