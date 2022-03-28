ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Golfers in Harrison Co. up their game with yoga

By Harley Benda
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TM8q8_0es1ih7S00

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Golfers in Harrison County met up on Saturday at the Bridgeport Country Club to learn some new ways to stay loose out on the green.

Golfers participated in golf yoga to keep up their flexibility while on the course, and even gain some strength before hitting the course.

The class went over stretches you can do while waiting to tee off with your club or the golf cart, and some simple exercises you can do to stay in tip-top shape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L5vxG_0es1ih7S00
A participant in the yoga class does stretches were her golf club. (WBOY Image)
Harrison Co. girl headed to Miss Spectacular America National Pageant

Despite the heavy snow showers near the beginning of the class, officials said they were happy to see a great turnout for the event.

“You’re swinging your club, and you want to prevent injuries. It’s really very widely known that many of the golf pros do practice yoga to increase their ability to swing and to have a nice, low golf score,” said Mary Ann Renzelli, an area yoga instructor and certified personal trainer.

“Flexibility is very important with golf. I see a lot as an instructor, people can’t make the proper moves because they’re not flexible enough or don’t have the range of motion. So, flexibility is one of the easiest ways to improve your golf swing and game,” said Michael Gervais, Bridgeport Country Club’s Head Golf Professional.

Gervae said because of the event’s turnout, he’s hoping to offer more golf-orientated yoga classes in the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Check out more stories from
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News

10K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Talk 1340

Lubbock Golf Tournament Set for a Good Cause: Supporting Kids

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock do so much for the community and people in the area. That's why fundraisers like this one are so important. The 17th Annual Golf for Kids’ Sake Golf Tournament is happening Friday, May 13th, 2022 at Lakeridge Country Club located at 8802 Vicksburg Avenue in Lubbock. Flights start at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
Parkland Talk

Golfers Tee Up For Parkland Buddy Sports Golf Classic May 13

Whether as a sponsor, donor, or golfer, residents still have opportunities to participate in the 10th Annual “No Limits” Parkland Buddy Sports Golf Classic. Since 2002, organizers with Parkland Buddy Sports have provided sports programs and events and volunteering opportunities for children with special needs. The nationally recognized nonprofit organization creates an empowering, challenging, and caring environment emphasizing having fun and making friends.
PARKLAND, FL
Henry County Daily Herald

Communities FORE Kids Golf Tournament slated for April 18

McDONOUGH — Henry County's Communities In Schools of Georgia chapter is hosting its 11th annual golf tournament to fund dropout prevention services in McDonough High School and Stockbridge High School. This year the tournament will be held at Crystal Lake Golf Club in Hampton. Food will be supplied by...
MCDONOUGH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison County, WV
Lifestyle
Bridgeport, WV
Sports
Harrison County, WV
Sports
City
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Lifestyle
County
Harrison County, WV
Huron Daily Tribune

Pickleball piques interest in Midland athletes

Throughout the Greater Midland Community Center the sound of balls pinging off paddles resounded on Wednesday afternoon as about a dozen players engaged in one of the facility's biggest draws: Pickleball. The sport has grown in popularity in recent years, with athletes of all ages and skill sets participating. Pickleball...
MIDLAND, MI
WJBF

Homeowners preparing for golf patrons

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- People are cleaning, painting, and freshening up their landscape to prepare for their Masters Week guests. One women who rents her home out every year, buys brand new towels and linens for her the people staying in her house. Many of these homes have been booked for Masters Week- some up to […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WBOY 12 News

Healthy Grandfamilies helps grandparents in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Healthy Grandfamilies of Harrison County held its free discussion group about stress for grandparents on Monday at Simpson Creek Baptist Church. Each discussion group is catered to grandparents who are raising one or more grandchildren and the sessions are designed to be as a series of ten discussion groups with follow-up services. […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Yoga Class#Golfers#Golf Club#Harrison Co#Wboy Image Rrb#Bridgeport Country Club
WBOY 12 News

GSU Lady Pioneers celebrate NCAA Championship

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Glenville State University Lady Pioneers made their return to the Waco Center Saturday night, where fans greeted them in the parking lot after their basketball title win in their first-ever national championship game. A host of state and local police, as well as numerous fire trucks, escorted the Lady Pioneers around […]
GLENVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Get active with YMCA’s adult volleyball league

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The YMCA of Southern West Virginia is working to ensure that even adults have an opportunity to get their blood pumping this summer, with its Co-Ed Adult Volleyball League. The league is being offered to participants of any skill level, so everyone from the experienced...
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Yoga
WBOY 12 News

WVU at Marshall: Probable pitchers, where to watch and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Tuesday’s meeting between West Virginia and Marshall was supposed to be the second meeting of the year between the two clubs. Instead, the Mountaineers and Thundering Herd will meet for the first time in 2022 this week. Randy Mazey’s club has won four of its last five games, and is coming off […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Vicksburg Post

Sports Column: Golf events help lots of groups

There are plenty of sports seasons that everyone is familiar with. Football season is an autumn festival. Basketball season carries us through the winter, and baseball and softball season ushers in the spring. Here in Vicksburg, there are also a few that people might not think as much about. Running...
VICKSBURG, MS
NOLA.com

With Final Four on tap, West Tammany YMCA gets $31,000 grant for gym renovations

Joey Roberts was too busy to fill out a March Madness bracket this year, but he already feels like a champion. Roberts, executive director of the West St. Tammany YMCA, is putting the finishing touches (some personally) on a renovated gymnasium, thanks to a $31,000 grant from the Atlanta Tipoff Club through the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation.
COVINGTON, LA
WTRF- 7News

Miracle League offers sports opportunities for all kids

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)- It may not feel like baseball season, but it is that time of the year.   Sign-ups for the Miracle League start today. ***Sign up today!*** Miracle League is a sports organization that is for individuals with special needs.   President of the league, Lorraine McCardle says it’s important that these kids […]
WHEELING, WV
Calhoun County Journal

Kick Ball Tournament in Weaver

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11am Yoshukai Karate of Anniston will host a Kickball tournament in Weaver. The tournament will be held at 500 Anniston St, Weaver, AL 36277. This event is open to the public to watch. Parents are welcome to participate. You can also bring drink, snacks, chairs, and canopies.
WEAVER, AL
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy