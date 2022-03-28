ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Deal reached for new Bills stadium

By Evan Anstey
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DwVJK_0es1igEj00

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s a done deal. The Bills are getting a new stadium.

On Monday, a source tells Nexstar that NFL owners have voted to approve a $200 million loan for a new Buffalo Bills stadium. It happened during the NFL Annual Meeting in Florida.

The massive loan comes from the NFL’s G4 program and was recommended by the league’s stadium and finance committees on Friday. Through the rules of the G4 program, Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula must, at minimum, contribute a matching amount.

But that’s only a dent in the cost of roughly $1.4 billion.

There had been speculation that the cost to taxpayers could be even more massive than it turned out to be, at roughly $1 billion, but Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said “it’s not an accurate number.”

According to an anonymous source who spoke with The Associated Press, $850 million in state and county tax money was the actual expectation — a record-breaking ask for taxpayer contributions to an NFL stadium.

AP: Taxpayers face $850M tab for new Bills stadium

This means, according to The Associated Press, taxpayers would handle more than half the cost at “about 63 percent.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office later confirmed this. Here’s the breakdown of how it’s getting funded.

  • New York State: $600 million
  • Erie County: $250 million
  • NFL and Buffalo Bills: $550 million

“I went into these negotiations trying to answer three questions – how long can we keep the Bills in Buffalo, how can we make sure this project benefits the hard-working men and women of Western New York and how can we get the best deal for taxpayers?” Hochul said.

It’s a heavy cost, but the weight on taxpayers vs. other funding sources is less than what it was for the current stadium. Highmark Stadium was fully funded by the public when construction finished in 1973. Its 1998 renovations were, too.

In addition to this monumental deal, Monday’s agreement also means that the Bills are committed to staying in Buffalo for the next 30 years.

“I’m pleased that after months of negotiations, we’ve come out with the best answers possible – the Bills will stay in Buffalo for another 30 years, the project will create 10,000 union jobs and New Yorkers can rest assured that their investment will be recouped by the economic activity the team generates,” Hochul said.

Poloncarz praised Monday’s deal, saying the Bills are “ingrained in the heart and soul of every Western New Yorker.”

A person familiar with the situation tells News 4 that architecture firm Populous will be the ones building the new stadium. The plan is to create the next home of the Bills across from where Highmark Stadium currently sits, off Abbott Road.

Inside, there will be a minimum of 60,000 seats.

And will it have a dome? That’s been one of the questions on many peoples’ minds, but Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott doesn’t care either way. In a conference that mostly focused on the players , old and new, McDermott commented that he just wants it to be “loud” in there.

Bills Stadium Negotiations

    Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

    Comments / 0

    Related
    FanSided

    Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

    Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
    BUFFALO, NY
    96.1 The Breeze

    Bills Head Coach Only Wants One Thing For The New Stadium In Buffalo

    It looks like this is the week we will find out the final agreement for the Buffalo Bills' new stadium here in Western New York. This week NFL owners, General Managers, and head coaches are all down in Florida for the annual NFL meetings and as McDermott was leaving a meeting, he was surrounded by Buffalo media members when one of them asked if the coach had a preference if he wanted an open stadium or a domed one.
    NFL
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    State
    Florida State
    WHEC TV-10

    Bills bring back two O-Linemen in free agency deals

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — Two key offensive linemen will be re-joining the Buffalo Bills in two separate deals made on Monday. OL Ike Boettger will return on a one-year deal. Boettger went undrafted out of Iowa in 2018 but has turned into a key starter on the Bills...
    NFL
    Front Office Sports

    Bills Announce New Stadium As NFL Owners Approve $200M Loan

    The Buffalo Bills’ journey toward a new $1.4 billion stadium inched closer to reality in a matter of minutes on Monday. New York and Erie County officials reached a 30-year deal with the Bills calling for $850 million in public financing for the 62,000-seat, open-air stadium slated to open for the 2026 season. Around the same time, league owners unanimously approved a $200 million loan for construction costs of the project at the NFL’s owners meetings — which Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula are required to at least match.
    NFL
    RELATED PEOPLE
    Person
    Terry Pegula
    Person
    Kathy Hochul
    96.1 The Breeze

    Mark Poloncarz To Give Speech at One Bills Drive

    It's been a storyline in Buffalo since June of 2021. The talk of a potential new Buffalo Bills stadium coming to Orchard Park. The AP reported back in late August of 2021 that the Bills proposed a $1.4 billion, open-air stadium to be built across the street from Highmark Stadium's location in Orchard Park.
    NFL
    96.1 The Breeze

    NFL Head Coach Sticks Up for Josh Allen and Bills Fans

    The NFL owners meetings are currently being conducted in Boca Raton, Florida and there is a lot of teams to sift through. Owners unanimously approved the agreement for the Buffalo Bills new stadium, which was struck Monday morning between the Bills, Erie County and New York State. It will be...
    NFL
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Highmark Stadium#American Football#Nexstar#The Associated Press#Ap
    96.1 The Breeze

    Buffalo Bills Match Offer Sheet For Starter

    The Buffalo Bills roster is just about settled, other than rookies who will be drafted and undrafted free agents who will fill out the roster this summer. Bills general manager Brandon Beane has been extremely busy the past two or three weeks, signing a host of new players. The biggest...
    NFL
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Bills Stadium
    NewsBreak
    NFL
    NFL Teams
    Buffalo Bills
    NewsBreak
    Football
    NewsBreak
    Sports
    Power 93.7 WBLK

    Buffalo, New York Could Soon Host A World Cup?

    This would be an absolute dream for the Western New York soccer community. Growing up, I remember that my team and my family would have to go to Columbus to go see Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew play simply because they were one of the closer options to drive and see professional soccer.
    BUFFALO, NY
    NESN

    Bills Building New $1.4 Billion Stadium by 2026 in Orchard Park

    The NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reports the Buffalo Bills announced an agreement to build a new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park. Construction will start in the spring of 2023, with a completion date in 2026, and comes with a 30-year lease. The open-air stadium will seat 62,000 fans.
    NFL
    News Channel 34

    News Channel 34

    4K+
    Followers
    3K+
    Post
    877K+
    Views
    ABOUT

    News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

     https://binghamtonhomepage.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy