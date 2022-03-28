Biggest 2022 salary cap hits for Eagles following first wave of free agency

One of the most important off-season’s in Eagles franchise history is underway and with Carson Wentz’s dead money off the books, the Birds are looking at much greener pastures from a salary cap standpoint.

After the salary cap decreased from $198.2 million in 2020 to $182.5 million in 2021 due to the COVID-19 impact, the cap will rise to $208.2 million in 2022.

The Eagles have been efficient during free agency, likely due to some substantial cap hits heading into 2022, some of whom could be potential cap casualties or possible trade candidates.

Here’s a look at the 15 biggest cap hits on the books for the Eagles in 2022 after some restructures, and the first wave of free agency, courtesy of Over The Cap.

1

DT Javon Hargrave -- $17,802,000

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Hargrave tops the list after Darius Slay restructured his deal.

Hargrave signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Eagles. Hargrave received $26 million fully guaranteed. The full guarantee consists of Hargraves 2020 and 2021 base salaries and workout bonuses. The Eagles converted $11.76 million of Hargrave’s 2021 salary into a signing bonus to reduce his salary-cap charge by $9.408 million, while also adding another voidable contract year to maximize the proration. The move added $2.35 million to Hargrave’s 2022 cap number and $7 million to his dead money if his contract voids in 2023.

Potential cap casualty? Absolutely not: Between his base salary and bonuses, Hargrave is due $16,758,000 in 2022, none of it guaranteed, so he along with Darius Slay could be in line for a new deal.

2

OT Lane Johnson $15,763,000

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A Pro Bowl and All-Pro right tackle, Johnson is the glue that holds Philadelphia’s offensive line together. Johnson is due $7M in guarantees and another $8M in bonus.

Potential cap casualty? No chance.

3

DT Fletcher Cox $14,000,000

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Cox will cost the Eagles almost $26M in dead money with his post-June 1 release, but he’s back on a 1-year, $14 million deal.

4

CB Darius Slay -- $9,731,000

Philadelphia Eagles’ Darius Slay plays during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Eagles have converted $14.88M of the Pro Bowl cornerback’s salary into a signing bonus, creating $11.904M in 2022 cap space, per source.

The move saves $11.904 million in salary cap space for Philadelphia and Slay gets almost $15 million converted into a signing bonus.

During the 2021 NFL season, Slay tallied 52 tackles (40 solo), three interceptions, three touchdowns, two fumble recoveries and nine pass defenses across 16 appearances in 2021, while making another Pro Bowl.

Slay also returned each of his three interceptions for touchdowns, marking the first time in his career that he scored more than once in a campaign.

5

DE Brandon Graham $9,413,000

Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) takes off his helmet after being injured during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Even before Howie Roseman talked about a role for Graham, it was unlikely that Philadelphia would part ways because of the salary cap. Graham is due $1,150,000 of base salary in 2022, another $8,163,000 in bonus, with none of his money guaranteed.

Graham will be on the roster because it’ll cost the Eagles -$17,061,000 in cap space to cut Graham with a post-June 1 designation.

6

C Jason Kelce -- $8,045,000

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) reacts toward the referee over a penalty that costs the Eagles a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kelce announced that he was returning to play for the Eagles for his 12th NFL season and he’ll be paid like the top center in the NFL with a one-year, $14 million deal.

The contract was structured to benefit the Eagles.

Base salary: $1,120,000

Signing bonus: $10,130,000

Roster bonus escalator: Up to $3 million

Cap hit in 2022: $8,045,000

7

OG Isaac Seumalo $7,668,000

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Potential Cap Casualty? No: It was initially believed that Seumalo would be a candidate to save some money, but he’s a talented guard and can play center if Jason Kelce decides to retire. Philadelphia would save $5M by moving on from Seuamlo, but at what cost to their offensive line depth.

8

OG Brandon Brooks -- $7,059,235

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks is an awesome human being who has been unable to stay healthy over the past three seasons.

Philadelphia wanted Brooks healthy at the season’s end for salary cap purposes in regards to a potential trade, release, or outright retirement, and the former All-Pro did the latter.

Philadelphia reworked Brook’s salary, reducing his 2022 cap number from $19.4m to $7.1m. The only ‘22 cash was a $1.12m non-gtd base salary.

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

11

LT Jordan Mailata $4,372,000

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) consoles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after throwing an interception against the New York Giants during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The first year of his four-year, $64 million deal will see Mailata make just $965K in base salary.

12

OT Andre Dillard $3,936,095

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Dillard is a potential trade candidate that would save the Eagles $1 million i salary cap space.

13

LB Haason Reddick -- $3,878,000

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick (43) against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reddick signed a 3-year, $45 million deal with the Eagles, but the details can be found in the contract numbers.

The deal includes a $13,715,000 signing bonus, $30,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $15,000,000. In 2022, Reddick will earn a base salary of $1,035,000, a signing bonus of $13,715,000 and a workout bonus of $250,000, while carrying a cap hit of $4,028,000 and a dead cap value of $30,000,000.

14

TE Dallas Goedert $3,766,732

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) makes a catch for a touchdown in the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Phi

Goedert will start the first year of a 4-year, $57 million contract in 2022.

15

DE Josh Sweat $3,628,000

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Sweat will start the first year of his new 3-year, $40 million deal.