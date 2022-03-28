ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Biggest 2022 salary cap hits for Eagles following first wave of free agency

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J0svU_0es1iWML00

One of the most important off-season’s in Eagles franchise history is underway and with Carson Wentz’s dead money off the books, the Birds are looking at much greener pastures from a salary cap standpoint.

After the salary cap decreased from $198.2 million in 2020 to $182.5 million in 2021 due to the COVID-19 impact, the cap will rise to $208.2 million in 2022.

The Eagles have been efficient during free agency, likely due to some substantial cap hits heading into 2022, some of whom could be potential cap casualties or possible trade candidates.

Here’s a look at the 15 biggest cap hits on the books for the Eagles in 2022 after some restructures, and the first wave of free agency, courtesy of Over The Cap.

1

DT Javon Hargrave -- $17,802,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWNWM_0es1iWML00
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Hargrave tops the list after Darius Slay restructured his deal.

Hargrave signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Eagles. Hargrave received $26 million fully guaranteed. The full guarantee consists of Hargraves 2020 and 2021 base salaries and workout bonuses. The Eagles converted $11.76 million of Hargrave’s 2021 salary into a signing bonus to reduce his salary-cap charge by $9.408 million, while also adding another voidable contract year to maximize the proration. The move added $2.35 million to Hargrave’s 2022 cap number and $7 million to his dead money if his contract voids in 2023.

Potential cap casualty? Absolutely not: Between his base salary and bonuses, Hargrave is due $16,758,000 in 2022, none of it guaranteed, so he along with Darius Slay could be in line for a new deal.

2

OT Lane Johnson $15,763,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6wCS_0es1iWML00
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A Pro Bowl and All-Pro right tackle, Johnson is the glue that holds Philadelphia’s offensive line together. Johnson is due $7M in guarantees and another $8M in bonus.

Potential cap casualty? No chance.

3

DT Fletcher Cox $14,000,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1puGko_0es1iWML00
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Cox will cost the Eagles almost $26M in dead money with his post-June 1 release, but he’s back on a 1-year, $14 million deal.

4

CB Darius Slay -- $9,731,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgJVN_0es1iWML00
Philadelphia Eagles’ Darius Slay plays during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Eagles have converted $14.88M of the Pro Bowl cornerback’s salary into a signing bonus, creating $11.904M in 2022 cap space, per source.

The move saves $11.904 million in salary cap space for Philadelphia and Slay gets almost $15 million converted into a signing bonus.

During the 2021 NFL season, Slay tallied 52 tackles (40 solo), three interceptions, three touchdowns, two fumble recoveries and nine pass defenses across 16 appearances in 2021, while making another Pro Bowl.

Slay also returned each of his three interceptions for touchdowns, marking the first time in his career that he scored more than once in a campaign.

5

DE Brandon Graham $9,413,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22FMBD_0es1iWML00
Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) takes off his helmet after being injured during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Even before Howie Roseman talked about a role for Graham, it was unlikely that Philadelphia would part ways because of the salary cap. Graham is due $1,150,000 of base salary in 2022, another $8,163,000 in bonus, with none of his money guaranteed.

Graham will be on the roster because it’ll cost the Eagles -$17,061,000 in cap space to cut Graham with a post-June 1 designation.

6

C Jason Kelce -- $8,045,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ePCoq_0es1iWML00
Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) reacts toward the referee over a penalty that costs the Eagles a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kelce announced that he was returning to play for the Eagles for his 12th NFL season and he’ll be paid like the top center in the NFL with a one-year, $14 million deal.

The contract was structured to benefit the Eagles.

Base salary: $1,120,000

Signing bonus: $10,130,000

Roster bonus escalator: Up to $3 million

Cap hit in 2022: $8,045,000

7

OG Isaac Seumalo $7,668,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21J1yi_0es1iWML00
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Potential Cap Casualty? No: It was initially believed that Seumalo would be a candidate to save some money, but he’s a talented guard and can play center if Jason Kelce decides to retire. Philadelphia would save $5M by moving on from Seuamlo, but at what cost to their offensive line depth.

8

OG Brandon Brooks -- $7,059,235

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cFuaG_0es1iWML00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks is an awesome human being who has been unable to stay healthy over the past three seasons.

Philadelphia wanted Brooks healthy at the season’s end for salary cap purposes in regards to a potential trade, release, or outright retirement, and the former All-Pro did the latter.

Philadelphia reworked Brook’s salary, reducing his 2022 cap number from $19.4m to $7.1m. The only ‘22 cash was a $1.12m non-gtd base salary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atsZg_0es1iWML00
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZtHn_0es1iWML00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

11

LT Jordan Mailata $4,372,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gH8CJ_0es1iWML00
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) consoles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after throwing an interception against the New York Giants during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The first year of his four-year, $64 million deal will see Mailata make just $965K in base salary.

12

OT Andre Dillard $3,936,095

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XeMRZ_0es1iWML00
(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Dillard is a potential trade candidate that would save the Eagles $1 million i salary cap space.

13

LB Haason Reddick -- $3,878,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0auI8j_0es1iWML00
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick (43) against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reddick signed a 3-year, $45 million deal with the Eagles, but the details can be found in the contract numbers.

The deal includes a $13,715,000 signing bonus, $30,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $15,000,000. In 2022, Reddick will earn a base salary of $1,035,000, a signing bonus of $13,715,000 and a workout bonus of $250,000, while carrying a cap hit of $4,028,000 and a dead cap value of $30,000,000.

14

TE Dallas Goedert $3,766,732

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42nYy8_0es1iWML00
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) makes a catch for a touchdown in the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Phi

Goedert will start the first year of a 4-year, $57 million contract in 2022.

15

DE Josh Sweat $3,628,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNy8b_0es1iWML00
(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Sweat will start the first year of his new 3-year, $40 million deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5642_0es1iWML00
(Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Still Getting Mentioned For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the free agent quarterback is interested in a comeback. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been working out with various NFL wide receivers this offseason, hoping to land a contract with a team. According to Kaepernick’s...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs sign former Tom Brady weapon to bolster run game

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for more ways to upgrade their offense after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The money they saved gives them lots of options. After signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year deal, they are snagging one of Tom Brady’s weapons away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are signing running back Ronald Jones to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Brooks
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Carson Wentz
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
Hutch Post

Super Bowl champ joins Chiefs at runningback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Ronald Jones to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday, adding some depth behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the running back room. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Salary Cap#American Football
The Spun

In Photos: Troy Aikman’s Dating History Over The Years

Troy Aikman made major sports media headlines this week. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned broadcaster is reportedly leaving FOX. Aikman, a Hall of Famer, is reportedly leaving his longtime network for an opportunity with ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman is reportedly getting close to $100 million from...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Chiefs Sign Veteran Running Back: Fans React

The Chiefs have added another weapon to their high-powered offensive attack. This time, they’ve improved their backfield. Despite losing Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Dolphins, the Chiefs’ offense is still equipped for success this upcoming season. “Smith-Schuster, MVS, Kelce, Hardman and Ronald Jones. Andy Reid is...
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 moves the Steelers still must make to complete their roster in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an interesting offseason so far, as the roster is not quite where the franchise wants it just yet. They made a great decision in signing Mitchell Trubisky, creating some competition in the quarterback room. However, the roster isn’t complete yet, which is why we take a gander at two possible moves Pittsburgh should make.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

New favorite emerges to be selected by Detroit Lions with No. 2 pick

The 2022 NFL Draft will be here before we know it, and as it stands, our Detroit Lions hold the No. 2 overall pick. Prior to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the consensus was that the Lions would end up landing Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick as the Jacksonville Jaguars would probably select an offensive tackle with the No. 1 pick.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Likes 1 NFL Team’s Offseason Moves

The NFL offseason never tends to disappoint. One team in particular has made a few brilliant moves, according to FS1’s Colin Cowherd. The reality is many of the trades and signings of each offseason don’t work out. It’s inevitable. However, there’s a few teams that absolutely nail it. This offseason, that appears to be the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Appears To Like The Chiefs’ Latest Signing

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly expected to sign veteran running back Ronald Jones on a one-year contract this offseason, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes seems to approve of this move. In response to these reports, the 26-year-old signal caller reacted with three flex emojis.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy