Biggest 2022 salary cap hits for Eagles following first wave of free agency
One of the most important off-season’s in Eagles franchise history is underway and with Carson Wentz’s dead money off the books, the Birds are looking at much greener pastures from a salary cap standpoint.
After the salary cap decreased from $198.2 million in 2020 to $182.5 million in 2021 due to the COVID-19 impact, the cap will rise to $208.2 million in 2022.
The Eagles have been efficient during free agency, likely due to some substantial cap hits heading into 2022, some of whom could be potential cap casualties or possible trade candidates.
Here’s a look at the 15 biggest cap hits on the books for the Eagles in 2022 after some restructures, and the first wave of free agency, courtesy of Over The Cap.
1
DT Javon Hargrave -- $17,802,000
Hargrave tops the list after Darius Slay restructured his deal.
Hargrave signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Eagles. Hargrave received $26 million fully guaranteed. The full guarantee consists of Hargraves 2020 and 2021 base salaries and workout bonuses. The Eagles converted $11.76 million of Hargrave’s 2021 salary into a signing bonus to reduce his salary-cap charge by $9.408 million, while also adding another voidable contract year to maximize the proration. The move added $2.35 million to Hargrave’s 2022 cap number and $7 million to his dead money if his contract voids in 2023.
Potential cap casualty? Absolutely not: Between his base salary and bonuses, Hargrave is due $16,758,000 in 2022, none of it guaranteed, so he along with Darius Slay could be in line for a new deal.
2
OT Lane Johnson $15,763,000
A Pro Bowl and All-Pro right tackle, Johnson is the glue that holds Philadelphia’s offensive line together. Johnson is due $7M in guarantees and another $8M in bonus.
Potential cap casualty? No chance.
3
DT Fletcher Cox $14,000,000
Cox will cost the Eagles almost $26M in dead money with his post-June 1 release, but he’s back on a 1-year, $14 million deal.
4
CB Darius Slay -- $9,731,000
The Eagles have converted $14.88M of the Pro Bowl cornerback’s salary into a signing bonus, creating $11.904M in 2022 cap space, per source.
The move saves $11.904 million in salary cap space for Philadelphia and Slay gets almost $15 million converted into a signing bonus.
During the 2021 NFL season, Slay tallied 52 tackles (40 solo), three interceptions, three touchdowns, two fumble recoveries and nine pass defenses across 16 appearances in 2021, while making another Pro Bowl.
Slay also returned each of his three interceptions for touchdowns, marking the first time in his career that he scored more than once in a campaign.
5
DE Brandon Graham $9,413,000
Even before Howie Roseman talked about a role for Graham, it was unlikely that Philadelphia would part ways because of the salary cap. Graham is due $1,150,000 of base salary in 2022, another $8,163,000 in bonus, with none of his money guaranteed.
Graham will be on the roster because it’ll cost the Eagles -$17,061,000 in cap space to cut Graham with a post-June 1 designation.
6
C Jason Kelce -- $8,045,000
Kelce announced that he was returning to play for the Eagles for his 12th NFL season and he’ll be paid like the top center in the NFL with a one-year, $14 million deal.
The contract was structured to benefit the Eagles.
Base salary: $1,120,000
Signing bonus: $10,130,000
Roster bonus escalator: Up to $3 million
Cap hit in 2022: $8,045,000
7
OG Isaac Seumalo $7,668,000
Potential Cap Casualty? No: It was initially believed that Seumalo would be a candidate to save some money, but he’s a talented guard and can play center if Jason Kelce decides to retire. Philadelphia would save $5M by moving on from Seuamlo, but at what cost to their offensive line depth.
8
OG Brandon Brooks -- $7,059,235
Brooks is an awesome human being who has been unable to stay healthy over the past three seasons.
Philadelphia wanted Brooks healthy at the season’s end for salary cap purposes in regards to a potential trade, release, or outright retirement, and the former All-Pro did the latter.
Philadelphia reworked Brook’s salary, reducing his 2022 cap number from $19.4m to $7.1m. The only ‘22 cash was a $1.12m non-gtd base salary.
11
LT Jordan Mailata $4,372,000
The first year of his four-year, $64 million deal will see Mailata make just $965K in base salary.
12
OT Andre Dillard $3,936,095
Dillard is a potential trade candidate that would save the Eagles $1 million i salary cap space.
13
LB Haason Reddick -- $3,878,000
Reddick signed a 3-year, $45 million deal with the Eagles, but the details can be found in the contract numbers.
The deal includes a $13,715,000 signing bonus, $30,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $15,000,000. In 2022, Reddick will earn a base salary of $1,035,000, a signing bonus of $13,715,000 and a workout bonus of $250,000, while carrying a cap hit of $4,028,000 and a dead cap value of $30,000,000.
14
TE Dallas Goedert $3,766,732
Goedert will start the first year of a 4-year, $57 million contract in 2022.
15
DE Josh Sweat $3,628,000
Sweat will start the first year of his new 3-year, $40 million deal.
