Hillsdale, MI

Documentary on 1966 Hillsdale College UFO Sighting Debuting

By Mark Frankhouse
 22 hours ago
When you talk about UFO sightings in Michigan, one of the most infamous stories comes from the mid 60's and may be one of the most bizarre and puzzling cases since. More than 80 women at one of the dorms at Hillsdale College and many other residents attested, and still do...

