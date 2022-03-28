ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Defense Contractor Executive Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

By Unit 202 Productions, Andy Szal, Eric Sorensen
nddist.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA former executive at a Defense Department contractor faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion. Federal prosecutors say James Robar of Colorado Springs, Colorado, did not file...

www.inddist.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lake Charles American Press

Tax preparer sent to prison for tax fraud — again

A woman is headed to prison for falsely preparing tax returns following a prior order not to engage in that business, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Marcia Angella Johnson pleaded guilty Sept. 7, 2021. U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. sentenced her this week to a total of...
INCOME TAX
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man pleads not guilty to fraud, tax evasion as part of $1 million embezzlement scheme

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Bridgton man has pleaded not guilty to federal fraud and tax offenses charges in connection with an alleged $1 million embezzlement scheme. Edward F. Ziegler II, 63, was indicted by a grand jury in New Haven, Connecticut, on 27 counts, including wire fraud and tax evasion, according to a joint release Tuesday from the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut, FBI, and IRS.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Colorado Government
WCBD Count on 2

Johns Island businessman arrested for tax evasion

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A businessman from Johns Island has been arrested on charges connected to tax evasion. Agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue arrested 45-year-old Christopher William Web on Monday. He is facing three counts of tax evasion and five counts of failure to pay taxes, file a return, and keep […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Daily Voice

IRS Issues Warning To Taxpayers About Filing

With tax season well underway and many Americans scrambling to file before the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is advising of certain details to double-check before submitting the required paperwork. With approximately 25 percent of Americans having already filed in advance of the deadline of Monday, April 18, the...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Defense Contractor#Defense Department
The Albany Herald

Georgia business owner sentenced for CARES Act PPP fraud

VALDOSTA — A Georgia man convicted for money laundering after he fraudulently filed for $2.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay restitution exceeding $800,000. Anthony J. Boncimino, 47, of Sycamore, was...
GEORGIA STATE
Syracuse.com

Stimulus update: IRS has new guidance to claim payments in 2022

The Internal Revenue Service has issued new guidance related to claiming money from last year’s stimulus package. Specifically, funds from the expanded Child Tax Credit. The child tax credit, part of the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, raised the existing credit from $2,000 up to $3,600 per child for ages 5 and younger and $3,000 for each child aged 6-17. Half of the credit - $1,800 or $1,500 – was payable in monthly installments of $300 or $250 per child that ran from July to December 2021. The remainder can be claimed when filing 2021 taxes in 2022.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
CNET

1.5 Million Taxpayers Have Unclaimed Tax Refunds: How to Get That IRS Money

Tax Day 2022 -- April 18 -- is the deadline to file your 2021 taxes, but it's also your last chance to file for an old, unclaimed tax refund from 2018. The IRS announced that it has an estimated $1.5 billion worth of unclaimed tax refunds from more than 1.5 million Americans who did not file their tax returns that year. The median unclaimed tax refund from 2018 is $813.
INCOME TAX
FOXBusiness

IRS says certain taxpayers can expect a refund by March 1

The Internal Revenue Service says most taxpayers waiting on refunds who claimed either the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) on their 2021 returns can expect to have the money by Tuesday. Under the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act, known as the PATH Act,...
INCOME TAX
NOLA.com

Covington couple sent to prison for $48 million employee benefits fraud

A Covington couple who scammed more than 350 companies and 4,400 employees out of $48 million with a bogus medical reimbursement account program have been stripped of their-ill gotten gains and sentenced to prison. U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier on Thursday sentenced Denis Joachim, 55, to 8 years, 1 month...
COVINGTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy