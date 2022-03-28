ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' in 2022

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Philadelphia Eagles have a young, rebuilding team that’s worthy of being featured on the critically acclaimed docuseries, HBO’s Hard Knocks, NFL training camp.

Based on the agreed-upon terms between the clubs and league that went into effect in 2014, NFL teams can avoid mandatory inclusion on Hard Knocks if they fall under any of three exemptions:

They have a first-year head coach.

They have a playoff berth in the past two seasons.

They have appeared on Hard Knocks in the past 10 years.

Philadelphia meets the standards, but they won’t be participating.

According to Adam Schefter the Detroit Lions will be featured on the 2022 installment of HBO’s “Hard Knocks”.

Detroit just confirmed the news.

Detroit returns Jared Goff at quarterback, the No. 2 overall pick and one of the youngest rosters in the NFL.

