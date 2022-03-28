Meet Juliette!

Jolie is a one-and-a-half-year-old female mix available through Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. The shelter sent us this biography on Jolie. "Hello, I'm Jolie. My name is fitting because much like Angelina Jolie, I am quite the stunner. Don't let my looks fool you, however - I actually need to build up my confidence! I am very shy and timid, so I'm hoping for an owner who will understand me. Because I'm scared of fast movements and loud noises I would do best in a home without any young children. But! I do love dogs very much. I recently just started participating in doggy play groups and it is really fun. It’s making me feel confident, so a doggie sibling would be AWESOME! As you can see from my photos, I can get goofy with those that I know and trust. Also, I think the couch is the best thing that I’ve ever discovered. When I first got to the shelter I had a broken leg, so my vet friends would just want to talk to you about how my recovery is going (it’s going great!)."
In this week's Paws & Pals, Jake's Rescue Ranch presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Quickley is a 2-year-old Yorkie who loves to play ball! The little 8 pounder is big on cuddling. He’s hypoallergenic, friendly with other dogs and all people. Noel is a 7-month Shihtzu...
For twelve years, our first two pets, Ruby and Bob, have been best friends. We were worried when we found our cat, Bob, at the creek, about whether or not our dog, Ruby, would get along with her. Ruby, typically, wasn't fond of any other female animals. She is an Alpha female and wants no other female in the yard. But, it turns out that Bob was an exception.
About Chloe and Dottie: These two tiny girls are ready to fill your heart and home with love. It seems they have been together their whole lives and are very bonded, so they will need to be adopted together. Chloe likes to play “big dog” and will bark at strangers or protect her treats. Dottie likes to hide behind Chloe to feel safe. Chloe loves to play with toys while Dottie can do without them, but that could change in a home environment. The girls are happy to see their humans, love to give kisses and enjoy being held. They will need a patient owner to bring out their amazing qualities, and would do best in an adult-only home. They would love a constant companion in the home (someone retired or working from home). If you need some big love in little packages in your life, meet Chloe and Dottie!
Is there anything cuter than a cuddle puddle of adorable kittens? The fluffballs in thise video had a nice, snuggly nap, but mom says it's time to get up.
A kitten came up to a porch door, wanting to get in, and ended up being adopted by a cat. Celine Crom from Chatons Orphelins Montréal, a cat rescue in Montreal, Canada, noticed a stray cat wandering around her neighborhood, scrounging for food scraps and seeking shelter. She started...
In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
Do you wish you had an animal that would just sit around with you and binge-watch t.v. all day? Then Trixie would be the perfect companion. Trixie, our guest for Dog Days, is about 2 years old. She's a little camera shy and seems to have a slight aversion to men. At least, when she first meets them. She had no problem immediately running up to me (a woman) but, it took Dana sitting on the floor at a distance for a few minutes before Trixie felt comfortable.
Talk about a dynasty. For the 31st consecutive year, the beloved Labrador retriever is the most popular purebred dog breed in the United States. But make room for poodles. They’re em-barking on a comeback. The 2021 American Kennel Club rankings, drawn from more than 800,000 purebred puppies and older...
Scribble is a three-month-old stray dog who was wandering the street alone in search of a new home. The adorable pup was seen following people into their homes in an attempt to find a loving home for himself. Scribbled in hearts. Scribble was picked by rescuers in Manenberg, Cape Town...
A kitten melted into the cat who accepted her as his own, and couldn't get enough of his attention. In early March, Shelby Thorpe, the founder of Shelby's Kitten SafeHouse (in Oregon), was informed about a litter of kittens by a TNR (trap-neuter-return) rescuer. The cat mom couldn't take care of them, and only one kitten survived.
Today, we met little Debbie (not to be confused with the snack food). Debbie is a 9-week old puppy who recently came to the SPCA of SW Michigan with her two siblings. She has the cheeriest disposition and was VERY excited to have someone to play with as you can see here:
It’s National Puppy Day. Colleen Paige, a Pet Lifestyle Expert Animal Behaviorist and author, founded National Puppy Day in 2006. Every year since 2006 on March 23rd, National Puppy Day has been celebrated. Puppies are naturally affectionate and give us unconditional love. They are fun to watch and they make us laugh with their antics.
There's no way around it -- when you adopt a new cat, you're going to need to provide them with a litter box, and you might have to teach them to use it.
