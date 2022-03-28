ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last day to vote for your favorite RI license plate design

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9SVT_0es1hck200

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Time is running out for Rhode Islanders to vote for the state’s new license plate design .

Monday is the last chance to vote for the design that will replace the current iconic wave plate.

Vote for your facorite license plate design

The winning plate will become the new state-issued design which will be rolled out later this year.

Finalists for the RI State Plate Design Contest ( Story continues below gallery )

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33SecJ_0es1hck200
    Courtesy: RI DMV
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29VpEX_0es1hck200
    Courtesy: RI DMV
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Id41J_0es1hck200
    Courtesy: RI DMV
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFbtq_0es1hck200
    Courtesy: RI DMV
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NkOLd_0es1hck200
    Courtesy: RI DMV

The light blue wave on a white background with dark blue numbers debuted in 1996 and was slated to be replaced in 2006.

States are supposed to replace their standard-issue license plate every 10 years, but previous administrations postponed the redesign .

Some of the finalists pay homage to the wave in their designs, while others focused on the Newport Bridge instead.

Those who wish to vote on their favorite license plate design can do so by 11:59 p.m. by clicking here .

WPRI 12 News

