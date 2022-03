2022 is going to be one of the biggest years for BMW in a long time. Not only does it represent 50 years of BMW M, but we’ll also get to see the first-ever M3 Touring and there’s a hybrid M5 that could debut this year too. But, next year is going to be a big deal too, and at least part of that is thanks to the new M3 CS. While there’s little hope of seeing the M3 CS outside of spy shots this year, a new report claims that it’ll now enter production in March 2023 – three months ahead of schedule. But, that’s not all that we’ve learned, and what’s coming next is huge!

