Manhattan, KS

2 injured by shooting in Manhattan

By Michael Dakota, Mark Feuerborn
 1 day ago

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A gunshot victim remains in the hospital for further treatment after a Sunday shooting that left two people in Manhattan injured.

According to the Riley County Police Department, police were called to the 3000 block of Kimbell Avenue at 10:50 a.m. There, they found a 23-year-old man shot in the leg and a 21-year-old woman who had been grazed by a bullet following a domestic fight.

Riley County police said they “immediately identified” Ryan Powell, 37, of Manhattan, as the shooter and took him into custody. Both victims were taken to Via Christi for treatment. The woman was released, however, the man was taken to Stormont Vail in Topeka. RCPD said he is expected to recover.

Powell was taken to the Riley County Jail, and faces two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of aggravated child endangerment.

RCPD confirmed Powell’s birthdate, which matches that of Ryan Eric Powell, a registered violent offender in Kansas. Records from the Kansas Department of Corrections show courts in Atchison, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties convicted him in three different felony burglary cases in 2004, 2005 and 2007.

KSNT News

KSNT News

