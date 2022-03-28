ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith divides public: ‘We are not going to do this to a Black man’

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
 1 day ago

Twitter users are battling over whether or not to cancel Will Smith.

Smith, 53, astounded the Oscars 2022 audience and viewers alike when he bolted up to the stage on Sunday and slapped presenter Chris Rock after the latter made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The “King Richard” star then won the golden statuette for Best Actor in a Leading Role shortly after the incident. However, The Post has since reported that the Academy could revoke his award following his actions.

Twitter was divided over whether to cancel Smith, especially since other Oscar winners such as Roman Polanski, Harvey Weinstein and many more have reportedly done other unspeakable acts — and still have their trophies.

Twitter is buzzing over controversial Oscar winners Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski after Will Smith’s win on Sunday.

Some are calling for the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actor to be disciplined . “I call upon the Academy, of which I am a member, to take disciplinary action against Will Smith. He disgraced our entire community tonight,” writer Marshall Herskovitz tweeted.

Another chimed in and replied to Herskovitz’s words, saying: “I can assure you that your community has many more disgraceful actions that have impacted many more people than Will Smith. See Roman Polanski, Mel Gibson, Harvey Weinstein, Alfred Hitchcock.”

I can assure you that your community has many more disgraceful actions that have impacted many more people than Will Smith. See Roman Polanski, Mel Gibson, Harvey Weinstein, Alfred Hitchcock, etc. https://t.co/wrXdvqCZ2h

Another added : “Just remember they gave Roman Polanski an Oscar in absentia after he fled the country to avoid a pedophilia conviction.”

Polanski, 88, won the Oscar for Best Director in 2003 for his work on “The Pianist.” However, he didn’t attend the ceremony because he fled the US following a rape charge. Harrison Ford accepted the award on Polanksi’s behalf and the filmmaker received a standing ovation.

One argued that viewers shouldn’t condemn Smith for his actions, rattling off names of numerous other actors who have allegedly crossed a line. “No, we are not going to do this to a Black man when we didn’t do it to Roman Polanski, Woody Allen, Harvey Weinstein, Michael Douglas, Douglas Hoffman, Richard Dreyfuss, Paul Haggis, James Franco, Kevin Spacey, Casey Affleck, Mel Gibson, Arthur Freed, Joan Crawford [and] Clark Gable,” they wrote.

Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard” at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

“If we are talking about taking back Oscar’s let’s start with Roman Polanski,” someone else thought . “So in that case have Woody Allen, Roman Polanski, Guillermo del Toro, and Harvey Weinstein return their Oscars too,” one suggested .

A user also noted , “The Academy spent decades ignoring rape by Harvey Weinstein before it was forced to remove him from its membership, and never once took action against violence by Roman Polanski who drugged and raped a 13 year old or Mel Gibson who continues to promote hate.”

The Academy released its own statement regarding the incident and slammed the violence. “The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” the show tweeted early Monday. “Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

The Academy does not condone violence of any form.

Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.

People bashed the telecast’s memo and shook their heads from behind their computer screens.

“Yes it does, you let the guy win lmao,” one responded . Another said , “You gave an assault perpetrator five uninterrupted minutes on a global platform to excuse his behaviour. You don’t just condone violence. You endorse and amplify it!”

Comments / 4

Diane Beatley Danielson
1d ago

it looks staged to me he was smiling when he left after he slapped him I think it was all staged and truthfully I found it very juvenile

Reply
3
mizerbob
1d ago

Typical reaction for that violent race. Suprised he didn't cap him on the spot.

Reply(1)
4
Comments / 0

