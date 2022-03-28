ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabrielle Union gossips about Will Smith, Chris Rock drama at Oscars 2022 party

By Eileen Reslen, Ian Mohr
 1 day ago

She’s one of us.

Like the rest of the world, Gabrielle Union could not stop talking about the infamous slap heard around the world Sunday night, Page Six has exclusively learned.

After Will Smith “smacked the s–t” out of Chris Rock for making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head at the 2022 Oscars, guests at Vanity Fair’s annual afterparty were “truly gobsmacked,” a source tells us.

But while others were in shock, multiple sources say that Union, 49, tried to expertly decipher the Smith-Rock feud for fellow guests after ABC censored the back-and-forth.

When Smith won Best Actor for “King Richard” later in the evening, the “Bring It On” star once again grabbed the room’s attention as she “yelled, ‘Here we go!’ and everyone was clanging glasses to get it quiet so everyone could hear his speech,” a source adds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ig50q_0es1h0Tn00
Gabrielle Union gossiped with guests at the Vanity Fair Oscar party about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, sources told Page Six.

Another attendee tells us that Union read out Twitter comments to the crowd, and others passed around a phone to look at video of the uncensored incident online.

Chrissy Teigen, who was photographed with Union at the fête, tweeted Sunday night, “I can no longer pretend I am not reading all these hot takes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dMaK6_0es1h0Tn00
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Union and Dwyane Wade were seen chatting it up at the afterparty.

Reps for Union could not immediately be reached for comment, and she has not vocalized her opinions on the drama online.

However, several others stars have taken to social media to give their two cents on whether they side with Smith, 53, or Rock, 57.

Rosie O’Donnell slammed the Academy for doing “nothing” about “madman” Smith.

She tweeted, “so upsetting – on every level – bravo to Chris Rock – for not eviscerating will smith – which he could do any day of the week – he walked away – bravo from a sad display of toxic masculinity from a narcissistic madman #Oscars2022 #chrisROCK.”

Maria Shriver also spoke out against the former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star.

“We should never get to a place where we sit and watch a movie star hit someone on global television then, moments later, get a standing ovation while talking about love. #WillSmith #Oscars,” she tweeted, adding, “#WillSmith says he wants to be a vessel for love. Love is not violent. Love is not what was displayed on a global stage tonight. #Oscars.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nHNe5_0es1h0Tn00
Smith slapped Rock after the comedian joked to Jada Pinkett Smith that he “can’t wait” to see “G.I. Jane 2.”

However, alopecia advocates defended Smith’s actions — given that Pinkett Smith, 50, is bald as a result of the autoimmune condition.

“Ex on the Beach” contestant ZaraLena Jackson, who also suffers from the hair-loss illness, told the British news agency SWNS, “I think it’s inappropriate to make any joke about someone with alopecia as it’s a condition that highly impacts mental health for that individual and isn’t a laughing matter.”

Regardless of people’s thoughts on the matter, though, Smith and Rock have already put the feud behind them.

Diddy exclusively confirmed to Page Six that the duo made amends after the awards show.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” the music mogul, 52, told us without elaborating on how Smith and Rock had reconciled.

“It’s all love,” Diddy added. “They’re brothers.”

