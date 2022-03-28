ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Lady Gaga’s Oscars 2022 sequin tux honored Liza Minnelli

By Kristin Contino
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpO8l_0es1gxdk00
Lady Gaga helped Liza Minnelli present the Best Picture award, announcing "Coda" as the Oscar winner. Getty Images

Lady Gaga always knows how to keep us guessing.

The actress and pop star surprised fans when she wasn’t seen on the Oscars 2022 red carpet, instead choosing to make an appearance at the Elton John AIDS Foundation 30th annual Academy Awards viewing party in a voluminous tulle gown.

But it turned out Little Monsters had nothing to fear: Gaga appeared on the Dolby Theatre stage at the very last minute in a sparkling tuxedo, presenting the Best Picture award with Liza Minnelli.

Walking out to a massive reception, Gaga joined Minnelli, 76, wearing a look designed by Ralph Lauren for her 2019 Las Vegas residency. The lamé style originally featured an attached skirt with crystals, according to Vogue, but Gaga pared the look down for the award show.

And there was a hidden meaning behind the choice; Gaga wore the outfit in Sin City to sing “New York, New York” from the 1977 movie musical starring Minnelli.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AU1FN_0es1gxdk00
Lady Gaga paid tribute to Liza Minnelli’s incredible career with her choice of outfit at the Oscars Sunday night.

Telling the audience that Minnelli was celebrating the 50th anniversary of “Cabaret,” Gaga added: “The public, they love you,” to the Hollywood legend, who beamed at her standing ovation.

It was a night of fabulous fashion for the “House of Gucci” star, 36, who was snubbed for an Oscar nomination for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xqK8Q_0es1gxdk00
Lady Gaga beamed at her godsons Elijah and Zachary, who refer to her as "Gaga Mother." FilmMagic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AjOKL_0es1gxdk00
The pop star posed with David Furnish, while Elton John was missing from the party. Getty Images for Elton John AIDS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10rXQn_0es1gxdk00
Gaga joined in a family photo with Furnish and sons. FilmMagic

Earlier in the night, the singer wore a creamy light yellow ballgown by Rodarte and posed with Elton’s husband David Furnish and sons Elijah and Zachary (who happen to be her godsons) at the glamorous event, while John was missing from the party.

Her frothy strapless dress was accentuated by some serious bling, with the “Shallow” singer rocking a triple-strand diamond statement necklace and bold diamond earrings.

She added some old Hollywood glam with a sweeping updo and a classic red lip to finish off her party look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWkWV_0es1gxdk00
Lady Gaga chose Rodarte for her first Oscars look of the night.

The “A Star is Born” actress added black heels and swapped out her earrings for another dangling diamond pair, but kept the rest of her Oscars night look the same, wearing her massive diamond necklace over her white button-up shirt, proving she’s nothing if not a quick change afficiando.

