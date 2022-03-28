ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BJ’s Wholesale Club now available on DoorDash

By Michael O'Brien
 1 day ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – BJ’s Wholesale Club is partnering with DoorDash to offer on-demand grocery delivery from 226 BJ’s locations. These locations span 17 states including New York.

BJ’s products can be purchased on the DoorDash app, offering members and non-members access to BJ’s items. BJ’s members can also link their wholesale club card to receive lower, member-only pricing. Same-day delivery will also be available on BJs website.

From March 29, through April 12, DoorDash will offer customers 30% off their order of $100 or more (up to a total value of $40) for BJ’s on the marketplace. All BJ’s locations will also be available on DashPass

“BJ’s is proud to bring the convenience and value our members know and love to even more shoppers through the DoorDash marketplace,” said Monica Schwartz, executive vice president and chief digital officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We are excited to expand easy shopping solutions for our members, while also bringing BJ’s wide assortment and exclusive products to new potential members.”

“We see the trend towards convenience only going in one direction, with grocery delivery being no exception,” said Shanna Prevé, Vice President, Business Development at DoorDash. “We are thrilled to welcome BJ’s to the DoorDash platform as our first wholesale club on the marketplace, continuing our mission to provide consumers with the convenience and savings they crave, while empowering merchants to reach customers wherever they are.”

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

