Beckley, WV

Upcoming 5K at Little Beaver State Park

By Leaps of Faith Dance Team
 1 day ago
DANIELS, (WV) – Leaps Around the Lake 5K Run & 2M Walk is a fundraiser for dance scholarships at Rhythms of Grace Dance Studio in Beckley, WV. The 4th year for this annual event is scheduled for April 9, 2022 at Little Beaver State Park. Registration is in Shelter #2 beginning at 8 AM.

Race Co-Ordinator, Ann Adkins, says, “We continued having the annual race through the COVID pandemic and watched it grow every year. There are girls that need the scholarships to afford dance classes and we can’t let them down. Dance plays such a large role in the mental and physical development of our young people.” Adkins continues, “We are expecting a large turnout this year. We already have more racers pre-registered this year than last.” Medals will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places for the 5K for Male, Female, Youth, and Child. Medals for the 2 MI Walk will be awarded for Adult, Youth, and child.

Area businesses sponsor the race. “This race couldn’t happen without the support of our local businesses. This year we have 16 sponsors”, Adkins says. The 2022 sponsors are: Appalachian Heating, Barker’s Junk, Calfee Funeral Homes, Faith Community Church, Fujiyama Japanese Steak House, Infuse One, Integrity Chiropractic, LA East, The Mad Hatter Club, Modley’s Plumbing & Heating, New River Engineering, Premier Pharmacy & Wellness, Preston Adkins Building, Raleigh Tile of Princeton, Second Chances WV LLC, and The UPS Store. There will also be a couple of vendors at the race this year

You can pre-register online through April 8, 2022 at www.eventbrite.com for a discounted price or register at the race with cash or check for $30. Registration begins at 8 AM at Shelter # 2. The race starts at 9 AM.

