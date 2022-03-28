ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MN

Here’s Why Assessed Property Values Are Up In St. Louis County

By Steve Tanko
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Property owners in St. Louis County will be greeted with a letter in the mail over the next few weeks that will play a large role in how much their eventual tax bill is for next year. It's the time of year that the county sends out their annual Estimated Market...

WDIO-TV

Ramsay lays out reasons he wants to be sheriff of St. Louis County

Gordon Ramsay is back home again, and has high hopes for his next job. He's wants to be the Sheriff of St. Louis County. "I'm running for Sheriff because I want to continue to serve and give back to the communities that have been so good to me. I'm highly motivated to serve the region that I care so much about. I'm going to work to forge relationships with communities and individuals who've been impacted by crime," he told a room full of supporters in Hibbing on Wednesday. His wife and two kids were there too.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
KMOV

Bird flu found in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The highly pathogenic avian influenza been found in St. Louis County. The county’s Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that a presumptive positive case of the bird flu was found in a wild bird. This is the sixth case reported in the state in Spring 2022, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOXBusiness

St. Louis County former Ford mechanic awarded $20M in asbestos suit

ST. LOUIS — A south St. Louis County man who sued Ford Motor Co. over his exposure to asbestos has been awarded $20 million. In his lawsuit, William Trokey, 76, alleged that his exposure to asbestos while working on Ford brakes as a gas station mechanic in the 1960s led to him being diagnosed with mesothelioma, a form of cancer.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 21 Online

Former Duluth Police Chief Joins Race For St. Louis County Sheriff

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Duluth Police Chief Gordon Ramsay is officially in the race for St. Louis County Sheriff. Ramsay joins two other candidates for the job — St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky and Moose Lake police officer Chad Walsh. “Reducing crime in the county is goal...
DULUTH, MN
St. Louis American

St. Louis County Department of Human Services

HOUSING URBAN DEVELOPMENT - EMERGENCY SOLUTION GRANT FY2021 FUNDING. The St. Louis County Department of Human Services-Homeless Services Program is seeking proposals from suitably qualified entities to provide projects and programs that address the need for Street Outreach, Emergency Shelter, Homelessness Prevention, and Rapid Rehousing for St. Louis County individuals and families who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness. The total Housing Urban Development funding available for the Emergency Solution Grant FY2021 is $483,239.00. Proposals are due on April 5, 2022 by 2:00 p.m. Central Time. Request For Proposal details and specifications can be obtained at the St. Louis County Bids and RFPs webpage located at https://stlouiscountymo.gov/services/request-for-bids-and-proposals/
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
The Gaston Gazette

20 fire tax districts becoming one

Gaston County is consolidating the county's 20 fire tax districts into one countywide district with a single tax rate. It is too early in the consolidation process to determine whether taxpayers will see a change in their tax rate, said Fire Marshal Kevin Gordon.  ...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
B105

Duluth Included In MNDOT Safe Routes To School Grant Funding

A safer route for students to walk or bike to school. That's the aim of the Safe Routes To School program - an international initiative that the Minnesota Department of Transportation has been in involved with since 2005. The state agency recently made their 2022 spending task list public. In...
DULUTH, MN
B105

City Of Duluth Launches Resident Problem Reporter Application

Duluth residents now have a new way to reports a variety of problems they may encounter, from road issues to things affecting stormwater and drainage, water and sewer, snow and ice issues, etc. The City of Duluth announced they've an online reporting application called the Resident Problem Reporter. They note...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

