Here’s Why Assessed Property Values Are Up In St. Louis County

Gordon Ramsay is back home again, and has high hopes for his next job. He's wants to be the Sheriff of St. Louis County. "I'm running for Sheriff because I want to continue to serve and give back to the communities that have been so good to me. I'm highly motivated to serve the region that I care so much about. I'm going to work to forge relationships with communities and individuals who've been impacted by crime," he told a room full of supporters in Hibbing on Wednesday. His wife and two kids were there too.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO