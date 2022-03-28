ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco’s municipal elections are just around the corner

By Barbara Behrendt
 1 day ago
Pasco County municipal elections are on April 12. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

NEW PORT RICHEY — Residents in five of Pasco’s six cities are about to choose their leaders for the next couple of years.

Non-partisan municipal elections in New Port Richey, Dade City, Port Richey, St. Leo and San Antonio are on April 12.

Mail ballots requested in advance by voters went out several weeks ago and the deadline to ask for a mail-in ballot is April 2. Voting on election day is from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. in each community’s designated voting location. For more information, visit the Pasco County Supervisor of Elections website at Pasco Votes.

Only the city of Zephyrhills won’t have an election this year. The two incumbent city council members, Lance Smith in Seat 1 and Ken Burgess in Seat 4 were reelected to another three-year term without opposition.

In New Port Richey, there are six candidates running at large for the two available seats. They are Peter A. Altman, Dell deChant, Frank Ferreri, Kelly Mothershead, Tom O’Neill and George Romangnoli. Altman is the only incumbent seeking another term. Chopper Davis could not seek another term because he was limited to three, three-year terms.

The top two vote getters on election day will win seats.

Two candidates each qualified to run for seats on the Dade City Commission. In Group 1, the sitting commissioner Scott Black will face challenger Kelly Smith. In Group 2, Ann Consentino will face Keeley Karatinos for the seat currently held by Camille Hernandez, who did not run for reelection.

Terms on the Dade City Commission are for four years.

Port Richey has two City Council seats up for election this year. Terms are three years and three candidates qualified. They are Bill Columbo, John Hoover and Linda Rodriguez. One will take the seat that has been held by Jennie Sorrell, who is not seeking another term. The other seat has been filled by Rodriquez since she was appointed by the council late last year.

In the San Antonio election, four candidates qualified for the three available City Commission seats. They are incumbents Sarah Schrader and John Vogel II and challengers Alison Cagle and Timothy Pettis.

In the town of St. Leo, two of the town commissioners won reelection without opposition. They are Donna DeWitt and James Hallett in seats 1 and 3. Two candidates are seeking Seat 5, which is currently held by Mayor Richard Christmas, who is not seeking another term. The candidates are William Hamilton and Susan Lashlee.

