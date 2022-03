Over the next three years, Washington state is dedicating more than $600 million to help schools hire more counselors, nurses, social workers and psychologists. It was among the major wins this year for school funding advocates, who had been lobbying state lawmakers for years to improve a formula that provides school districts with the salary for just one school nurse for every 5,263 elementary school students. By 2025, that ratio will change to one nurse for every 684 students.

