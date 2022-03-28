Do-nut miss this: Donut & Coffee Fest returns on May 1

Everyone knows that when a seasonal or regional favorite gets permanently added to a fast food menu, somehow, somewhere, a deep-fried angel gets its wings. The Shamrock Shake Angel is gathering her things as we speak, getting ready to exit stage right and hoping beyond hope that someone will give her the nod to stay a little longer. She knows that once all talk of St. Patrick's Day has waned, and spring turns to summer, her service will no longer be required, and she'll walk sadly back to the fast food restaurant in the sky, dreaming of the day she'll be given wings to fly all year long. Everyone remembers the day the Impossible Whopper Angel got her wings (it was April Fools' Day, according to Smithsonian Magazine), whereas cherubs like the Filet-O-Fish Angel have been flying high since day one.

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO