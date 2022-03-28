ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline nears for Brown County business startup competition

By Journal Courier
MOUNT STERLING — The deadline is approaching for a competition for aspiring small businesses.

Action Brown County is using a grant from the Tracy Family Foundation to provide up to $20,000 for a small business that will drive economic development in the county.

Applications are due Friday and are available on the Action Brown County website . Those selected as finalists will give a 10-minute pitch May 11 to the community and a panel of judges. Leading up to the event, there will be a series of business-related workshops made available to help develop the business idea.

Prospective business owners are not required to live in Brown County but will have to establish a physical business in the county if chosen.

