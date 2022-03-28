ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Balance Opens New $20 Million Factory In Methuen

METHUEN (CBS) – New Balance officially opened a new $20 million factory in Methuen Monday.

Governor Charlie Baker and Congresswoman Lori Trahan joined New Balance CEO Joe Preston at a ceremony unveiling the 80,000-square-foot sneaker facility, which began production back in January.

“You make us all so proud every day to be able to watch your performance and your growth and your success,” Baker told the audience.

New Balance said more than 90 people are now working at the factory and they plan to double that by the end of the year.

New Balance also owns four other manufacturing facilities in Massachusetts and Maine and one in Flimby, England.

The company’s global headquarters are in Brighton.

