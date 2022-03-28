ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Sexual Assault Awareness Month: Building Safe Online Spaces Together

By Jesse Mendez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWY4n_0es1c4lE00

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, DHR Health “Safe H.A.V.E.N.” Forensic Exam Center, and Mujeres Unidas are set to begin a sexual assault awareness campaign for April 2022.

Woman arrested after waiving airsoft gun, police say

According to a news release, the theme of this year’s campaign is “Building Safe Online Spaces Together” and is a part of the 21st anniversary of National Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

At the April 5 Hidalgo County Commissioners Court meeting the DA’s office will present a proclamation to declare April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month . The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. on the 1st Floor of the Annex Building in Edinburg. Residents may view the Livestream of the proclamation.

Cricket store robbery led to deadly San Benito standoff

Other resources available are Friendship of Women in Brownsville (956) 544-7412 and Family Crisis Center in Harlingen (956) 423-9304.

If you need victim services or prevention information contact the HCDA Victims Unit at (956) 292-7616.

CLICK HERE to read the district attorney’s full news release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Check out more stories from
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral

11K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
ValleyCentral

Teen assaults pregnant ex over social media notification, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager accused of assaulting his pregnant ex-girlfriend over a social media notification was arrested by Brownsville police. Cruz Jesus Castillo, 19, was arrested by police on an outstanding warrant for assault of a pregnant person and publish/threat to publish intimate visuals, according to a media release by Brownsville PD. According […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
ValleyCentral

Head of Gulf Cartel indicted

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The United States Department of Justice Southern District of Texas has indicted Jose Alfredo Cardenas-Martinez aka El Contador on various charges related to his position as the head of the Cardenas family drug trafficking operation known as the Cartel del Golfo. According to a news release, a federal grand jury in […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Benito, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Edinburg, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Hidalgo County, TX
Crime & Safety
Edinburg, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Hidalgo County, TX
ValleyCentral

Police make contact with man involved in incident

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has made contact with a man involved in an incident. Brownsville PD previously issued a release searching for a man wanted after taking payment for a truck that he never delivered. Following payment, the man avoided contact with the individual who paid for the truck, according to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Police searching for vehicle theft suspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a motor vehicle theft suspect. According to a post by Brownsville Police Department, the subject is considered a “person of interest” in a theft of a motor vehicle that occurred on March 21 at the 5200 block of Ridgeline Drive. The suspect took a 2002 gray […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Dhr Health#Da#Family Crisis Center#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Suspect’s death confirmed in San Benito police standoff

Editors Note: This story has been updated with new information. SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple agencies responded to a car chase through San Benito, ending in a standoff with authorities that left one individual dead. On Sunday, Cameron County Constable Precinct 5 pursued a vehicle through San Benito, in which the suspect fired a […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

8-year-old sponsors Edinburg’s first Blessing Box

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An eight-year-old girl sponsored Edinburg’s first Blessing Box. Kendra Cantu, from Edinburg, sponsored the blessing box for those in need of basic necessities, a post from the City of Edinburg stated. According to the post, Blessing Boxes are honor system food pantries. They provide food and non-food items, such as canned […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP arrest multiple gang members, homicide suspect

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents arrested five gang members and a homicide suspect this week. On Monday, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested a group of 16 migrants in Mission. While processing, records revealed one of the individuals as an MS-13 gang member. The individual also had […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Ruben Gutierrez files appeal, victim’s family speaks

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with a Texas death row inmate who is seeking to have a pastor present during his execution. This is a similar appeal used by Ruben Gutierrez who has been on death row for murder since the 1990s. Now, the victim’s family is speaking out. “He’s […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

Teen’s car ‘engulfed in flames’ heading home from SPI

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities responded to a car engulfed in flames Saturday night. Saturday night, teenagers heading home from a trip to South Padre Island noticed their car “emitting smoke,” according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. The teenagers pulled over and exited their vehicle. Moments later the car caught ablaze, engulfing in […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

55-year-old man reported missing in rural Mission

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is searching for a man that was last seen on Saturday, March 26. According to the HCSO, Gustavo Rivas, 55, was last seen around 9 p.m. in the area of Bagley St. in rural Mission. Rivas is described as a white man that is […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman arrested after waiving airsoft gun, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after waiving an airsoft gun. Marisela Ybarra was arrested and charged with two counts of deadly conduct “for placing citizens in fear for their life,” a post by Brownsville Police Department stated. At 10:49 a.m. on Friday, March 25, police responded to a call of a person […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO responds to kidnapping, later finds body burning in SUV

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A homicide is under investigation in Hidalgo County. Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Mile 22 1/2 and Sunflower Road in rural Edinburg in response to the kidnapping of a man. According to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, while on the scene, […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Cricket store robbery led to deadly San Benito standoff

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who died in a standoff with law enforcement in San Benito after a robbery at a Cricket Wireless store in Weslaco has been identified. Authorities say John McCommas, a 41-year-old man from Harlingen, died on Sunday during a shootout with law enforcement. The incident began at 12:58 […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Travis Scott accused of violating Astroworld suits gag order

HOUSTON (AP) — Attorneys for some of those killed and injured during last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival alleged in court on Monday that rapper Travis Scott has violated a gag order issued in lawsuits they have filed in an effort to influence possible jurors and rebuild his reputation ahead of a potential trial. At issue is […]
HOUSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy