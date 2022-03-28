ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

University President Eric W. Kaler remembers celebrated paleontologist Richard Leakey

case.edu
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNewsday (subscription required): President Eric W. Kaler weighed in on...

thedaily.case.edu

FraminghamSOURCE

Laird Earns President’s List at Miami University

OXFORD, OHIO – Caroline Laird was named to the Miami University fall 2021-22 President’s list. Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence.
OXFORD, OH
Variety

Taylor Swift Will Receive Honorary Doctorate From NYU, Speak at Yankee Stadium Commencement

Click here to read the full article. New York University will award Taylor Swift an honorary doctorate of fine arts May 18, and will speak at commencement at Yankee Stadium, the institution announced Monday. Swift will deliver her address and receive her honors from NYU along with the class of 2022 at the stadium on the morning of May 18. Three graduating classes will be honored that day. Swift will be part of what is described as a “traditional” ceremony for the current graduating class on the morning of May 18. Separately, in the evening, the university will also be holding a...
COLLEGES

