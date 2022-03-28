University President Eric W. Kaler remembers celebrated paleontologist Richard Leakey

Click here to read the full article. New York University will award Taylor Swift an honorary doctorate of fine arts May 18, and will speak at commencement at Yankee Stadium, the institution announced Monday. Swift will deliver her address and receive her honors from NYU along with the class of 2022 at the stadium on the morning of May 18. Three graduating classes will be honored that day. Swift will be part of what is described as a “traditional” ceremony for the current graduating class on the morning of May 18. Separately, in the evening, the university will also be holding a...

