Behind Viral Videos

“Ghost” Cop Cars Designed to Give You Tickets Draw Heavy Criticism in Viral TikTok

1 day ago
 1 day ago
Tickets/fines always seem to come at the worst possible time, like when you decided to pick up a hefty restaurant tab or you just had a series of birthday parties and events that you shelled out a decent chunk of change for, or when you finally paid off a bunch of...

Don CLARK
1d ago

kind of ironic seeing that they always tell us that if we are not doing anything wrong we have nothing to hide. then they go and camouflage their cars.

tony
1d ago

All you have to do is obey the traffic laws and you don’t have to complain about the expensive fines you got ! It’s not rocket science ? The high fines are supposed to be a deterrent to breaking the law !

AceBaker
1d ago

In a two or more car accident, there are cars which are not at fault. If a cop catches and stops the at fault car in advance of an accident, he is helping to protect the innocent drivers. If your violating traffic rules, don't whine about getting caught and fined!

