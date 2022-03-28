ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Popeyes Worker Sings to Her Customers

By Erin McCarty
 1 day ago
There is no doubt we need more joy in the world today. And this Louisiana woman is bringing joy to her customers every day and she's been doing it for 30 years. Cynthia Carter works at a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Restaurant in Kenner and she is known as the...

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

