Des Moines, IA

Finding 750 workers can be done says leader of $450M Iowa project

By Dave Price
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 1 day ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A new project could keep more beef in Iowa, bring another major employer to the state and pay hundreds of workers a better-than-average paycheck, the owner of a Des Moines cattle industry construction firm said.

Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company owner Chad Tentiger said his beef-processing facility in Mills County, near Council Bluffs, could process 1,500-head-per-day and approximately 400,000 per year.

Because of the state’s current limited capability, nearly one million head of cattle has to go outside the state to get processed. That increases costs for producers. Tentiger has requested $150 million from the state to help with the costs of the proposed facility.

COVID-19 has amplified issues with the food supply chain across a variety of industries. Tentiger believed that his operation could ease some of the issues by saving producers both time and money to get their beef processed.

If he can secure funding, he hopes to have his plant fully operational by late 2023 or early 2024.

Tentiger said that he isn’t concerned about finding the 750 workers that his plant will require, despite a national workforce shortage. He said that he believes the plant can draw employees from the nearby Council Bluffs and Omaha markets. And since his positions will average $55,000 annually plus benefits, he said that should make them appealing to the rural Mills County area.

98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Governor Signs $2B Tax Change Into Law

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s governor has signed a two-billion-dollar change in the state’s tax system into law. Iowa’s top income tax rate will be incrementally lowered over the next few years until every taxpayer is paying a flat three-point-nine percent in 2026. The change will eliminate the state’s progressive income tax system, where wealthier Iowans pay higher rates than lower-income Iowans. This state will join 10 others with some form of flat income tax. It’s the third major tax cut Reynolds has signed into law after becoming governor.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

After 7-year, $50M renovation, Iowa hotel restored to 1919 essence

DES MOINES, Iowa — When you walk through the doors of the Hotel Fort Des Moines, you feel transported to a bygone era. “My vision for the Hotel Fort Des Moines was always to bring it back to its historic glamour and beauty to the absolute essence of what it was in 1919,” said Raj Patel, owner and developer of the hotel.
DES MOINES, IA
KELOLAND TV

Oregon couple moves to South Dakota for their ‘freedom’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has told you about the influx of people moving to South Dakota in the past couple of years during the pandemic. We caught up with a couple from Oregon, who just bought a house in Sioux Falls and they say they moved here for a lot of reasons, but mostly their freedom.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Center Square

Keystone pipeline project officially over in South Dakota

(The Center Square) – A long saga has ended in South Dakota as the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) relinquished TC Energy from reporting requirements on the South Dakota portion of the Keystone XL pipeline project. The project would have connected the U.S. with Canadian petroleum resources. About 318 miles...
