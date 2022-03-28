Finding 750 workers can be done says leader of $450M Iowa project

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A new project could keep more beef in Iowa, bring another major employer to the state and pay hundreds of workers a better-than-average paycheck, the owner of a Des Moines cattle industry construction firm said.

Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company owner Chad Tentiger said his beef-processing facility in Mills County, near Council Bluffs, could process 1,500-head-per-day and approximately 400,000 per year.

Because of the state’s current limited capability, nearly one million head of cattle has to go outside the state to get processed. That increases costs for producers. Tentiger has requested $150 million from the state to help with the costs of the proposed facility.

COVID-19 has amplified issues with the food supply chain across a variety of industries. Tentiger believed that his operation could ease some of the issues by saving producers both time and money to get their beef processed.

If he can secure funding, he hopes to have his plant fully operational by late 2023 or early 2024.

Tentiger said that he isn’t concerned about finding the 750 workers that his plant will require, despite a national workforce shortage. He said that he believes the plant can draw employees from the nearby Council Bluffs and Omaha markets. And since his positions will average $55,000 annually plus benefits, he said that should make them appealing to the rural Mills County area.

