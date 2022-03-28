Finance’s Scott Fine weighs in on SeaWorld’s attempt to purchase Cedar Point

Disney CEO Bob Chapek is facing major blowback from employees over his handling of a Florida bill that bans the discussion of gender issues in some classrooms. At first, Chapek said that Disney, which is one of Florida’s largest employers, wouldn’t take an official stance on the bill, arguing that corporate statements on political issues are not effective. But when that non-stance was blasted internally and on social media, Chapek reversed course by publicly opposing the bill and apologizing. “You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry,” he wrote to employees.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO