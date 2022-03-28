ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, MN

Diamond Waves and Wags opens in Alexandria

voiceofalexandria.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDiamond Waves and Wags held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its grand opening at 5667 State Hwy. 29 S...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washingtonian.com

Top Things to Do This Spring in Alexandria

This spring in Alexandria, be enchanted by fluffy cherry blossoms and themed treats along Old Town’s streetscapes and wander the waterfront for new dining, art and history experiences. Stroll through eye-catching architectural gems during Architecture Month, get outside for signature festivals, attend concerts in a secret garden and more. Keep reading for our list of the top spring events and things to do in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Eater

The Twin Cities’ Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Spring 2022

With metro-area COVID-19 cases down to some of their lowest rates since last summer, mask mandates and vaccine requirements have been lifted, imbuing this year’s spring thaw with a sense of renewedness and hope. The Twin Cities have already seen a slate of new restaurant openings: Asa’s Bakery debuted an expanded bagels and bialys menu at its new Nokomis location; Ties Lounge & Rooftop opened on Nicollet Mall with fast-casual Italian fare from Joey’s Meatballs; Soga Mochi Donut opened at Dragon Star Oriental Foods in St. Paul; and Lush returned in full marvelous form — plus biscuits from Betty and Earl’s — in Northeast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Alexandria, MN
Alexandria, MN
Government
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
KEYC

Waterville residents mourn loss of downtown bar after fire

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Waterville residents are mourning the loss of the Funky Munky Saloon and Grill after it burned down early Saturday morning. The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was reported around 3 a.m. “I feel a sadness that we lost another business in this...
WATERVILLE, MN
Axios Twin Cities

What $300K gets you in the Twin Cities

The median home sales price in the 13-county Twin Cities region was $343,000 in February, so Axios wanted to see what you could get below that price point.Here's a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300,000 in different neighborhoods in the Twin Cities.604 Lexington Pkwy N, St. Paul — $290,000Specs: Three beds, two baths; 1,947 square feet.Features: Hardwood floors, fireplace, high ceilings, eat-in kitchen, upstairs sunroom, basement family room with bathroom, insulated two-car garage. Asking price: $285,000.Sold for: $290,000.Listing agent: Shane Montoya. Photo courtesy of Shane Montoya Photo courtesy of Shane Montoya Photo courtesy of Shane Montoya500 E Grant St., Apt. 1005, Minneapolis — $290,000Specs: One bed, two baths; 1,124 square feet.Features: One attached garage space, wood flooring, fireplace, balcony with gas grill.Asking price: $312,500.Sold for: $290,000.Listing agent: Tish Watson. Photo courtesy of Tish Watson Photo courtesy of Tish Watson1129 43rd Ave. NE, Columbia Heights — $295,300Specs: Three beds, one bath; 1,810 square feet.Features: Three-car garage, wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors, full basement. Asking price: $279,900.Sold for: $295,300.Listing agent: Aksana SokurecSee photos here.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy