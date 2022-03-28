Diamond Waves and Wags opens in Alexandria

The median home sales price in the 13-county Twin Cities region was $343,000 in February, so Axios wanted to see what you could get below that price point.Here's a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300,000 in different neighborhoods in the Twin Cities.604 Lexington Pkwy N, St. Paul — $290,000Specs: Three beds, two baths; 1,947 square feet.Features: Hardwood floors, fireplace, high ceilings, eat-in kitchen, upstairs sunroom, basement family room with bathroom, insulated two-car garage. Asking price: $285,000.Sold for: $290,000.Listing agent: Shane Montoya. Photo courtesy of Shane Montoya Photo courtesy of Shane Montoya Photo courtesy of Shane Montoya500 E Grant St., Apt. 1005, Minneapolis — $290,000Specs: One bed, two baths; 1,124 square feet.Features: One attached garage space, wood flooring, fireplace, balcony with gas grill.Asking price: $312,500.Sold for: $290,000.Listing agent: Tish Watson. Photo courtesy of Tish Watson Photo courtesy of Tish Watson1129 43rd Ave. NE, Columbia Heights — $295,300Specs: Three beds, one bath; 1,810 square feet.Features: Three-car garage, wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors, full basement. Asking price: $279,900.Sold for: $295,300.Listing agent: Aksana SokurecSee photos here.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO