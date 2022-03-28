Supreme Court agrees to hear pork producers' challenge to California animal anti-cruelty law

A San Diego appeals court judge who is the daughter of Mexican immigrants was confirmed Tuesday as the first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court. Justice Patricia Guerrero was approved by a 3-0 vote of the Commission on Judicial Appointments to fill the vacancy left by Associate Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar, who stepped down last year. Guerrero, 50, grew up in the agricultural Imperial Valley and has worked as prosecutor, law firm partner, Superior Court judge and is on the state's 4th District Court of Appeal. She will take her seat on the court after being sworn in...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO