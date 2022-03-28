ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Supreme Court agrees to hear pork producers' challenge to California animal anti-cruelty law

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 1 day ago

Pork producers complained that California...

www.californiapublic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
eenews.net

Supreme Court pork case could swing state climate reg fights

The Supreme Court today agreed to get involved in a California pork production dispute that has the potential to affect other legal battles over state environmental regulations. In its order list this morning, the justices indicated that they would consider National Pork Producers Council v. Karen Ross, a challenge to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Judge confirmed as 1st Latina on California Supreme Court

A San Diego appeals court judge who is the daughter of Mexican immigrants was confirmed Tuesday as the first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court. Justice Patricia Guerrero was approved by a 3-0 vote of the Commission on Judicial Appointments to fill the vacancy left by Associate Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar, who stepped down last year. Guerrero, 50, grew up in the agricultural Imperial Valley and has worked as prosecutor, law firm partner, Superior Court judge and is on the state's 4th District Court of Appeal. She will take her seat on the court after being sworn in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Reason.com

SCOTUS Agrees to Hear Significant Dormant Commerce Clause Case

Today the Supreme Court granted certiorari in three cases. One of the cases, National Pork Producers Council v. Ross, concerns the extent to which the Dormant Commerce Clause limits state regulations that have alleged extraterritorial effects. As a consequence, this case could have implications far beyond the specific regulations concerning the sale of pork products in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Times
The Independent

Federal judge finds another Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional

A federal judge has struck down an Iowa law that seeks to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, the latest in a decade of legislative measures and judicial rejections.The decision Monday rejected the law approved by Iowa lawmakers in March 2019 that created a trespass charge punishable by up to a year in jail for those who use deception to gain access to a farm to cause physical or economic harm. A temporary court order will prevent enforcement of the law, and the restriction is expected to soon become permanent.The state can appeal to the 8th...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roll Call Online

Supreme Court confirmation hearing starts with historic mark

The weeklong Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson starts Monday heavy on history and relatively light on political drama. The 51-year-old appeals court judge would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, and the first justice with experience representing those too poor to afford an attorney; Democrats plan to highlight what that perspective would mean to the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Laredo Morning Times

Supreme Court says official's First Amendment rights not violated by censure

WASHINGTON - The proper response for elected officials censured by their colleagues for their public criticism is not to sue but to keep criticizing, the Supreme Court decided Thursday. The court unanimously threw out a lawsuit by a member of a community college board in Texas who said the formal...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Slate

The Truth About the Yale Law Protest That Prompted a Federal Judge to Threaten a Clerkship Blacklist

On Thursday morning, Judge Laurence Silberman sent an unusual email to almost every federal judge in the United States urging them to blacklist students who protested a recent event at Yale Law School. “The latest events at Yale Law School in which students attempted to shout down speakers participating in a panel discussion should be noted,” Silberman wrote. “All federal judges—and all federal judges are presumably committed to free speech—should carefully consider whether any student so identified should be disqualified for potential clerkships.”
COLLEGES
newsnet5

Idaho becomes first state to pass Texas-style abortion ban law

Idaho has become the first U.S. state to adopt and pass a copycat of a new Texas law that asks ordinary citizens to enforce a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the New York Times reported. The legislation also allows potential family members to sue a doctor who...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Oregon ends residency rule for medically assisted suicide

Oregon will no longer require people to be residents of the state to use its law allowing terminally ill people to receive lethal medication, after a lawsuit challenged the requirement as unconstitutional.In a settlement filed in U.S. District Court in Portland on Monday, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Medical Board agreed to stop enforcing the residency requirement and to ask the Legislature to remove it from the law.Advocates said they would use the settlement to press the eight other states and Washington, D.C., with medically assisted suicide laws to drop their residency requirements as well.“This requirement was both...
HEALTH SERVICES
Reuters

Judge rejects class counsel’s payout to objector in lithium battery case

(Reuters) - In the most comprehensive analysis of a proposed payout to a class action objector since 2018 amendments to the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of Oakland, California, on Thursday rejected a $25,000 settlement between class counsel and a pro se objector whose appeal was delaying a $45 million distribution to class members in a long-running antitrust case.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy