Tough Mudder's Chris Maltbie joins Medical Matters Weekly

vermontbiz.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVermont Business Magazine Internationally recognized mud run and obstacle race Tough Mudder is the focus of the next Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson. Chris Maltbie, the company’s director of global product, will be on the show at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30. The show is...

vermontbiz.com

Des Moines Business Record

Chris Trosper joins Heart of America Group

Chris Trosper has joined the Heart of America Group's Des Moines office as vice president of development, the company announced. Trosper. most recently worked at Hubbell Realty Co., where he was involved with commercial development and equity/investor relations. Before moving to Hubbell Realty six years ago, Prosper worked for Principal Real Estate Investors. Trosper is a 1999 graduate of Vanderbilt University, where he received a degree in structural engineering. He has a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Iowa. The Heart of America Group, which has offices in Moline, Ill., and Des Moines, owns and operates hotels and restaurants and is involved with commercial development. The group is behind a $22 million project proposed.
DES MOINES, IA
NHL

Scheif's Healthcare Heroes - Samantha Leahy

Some hockey players are relied upon for scoring goals and producing highlight reel plays. Others are the workhorses relied upon for the many little things they contribute on the ice, like having a stick in the proper defensive position or winning a puck battle in the corner. These battles may at times go unnoticed, but they are crucial to success.
HEALTH

