Tough Mudder's Chris Maltbie joins Medical Matters Weekly

Chris Trosper has joined the Heart of America Group's Des Moines office as vice president of development, the company announced. Trosper. most recently worked at Hubbell Realty Co., where he was involved with commercial development and equity/investor relations. Before moving to Hubbell Realty six years ago, Prosper worked for Principal Real Estate Investors. Trosper is a 1999 graduate of Vanderbilt University, where he received a degree in structural engineering. He has a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Iowa. The Heart of America Group, which has offices in Moline, Ill., and Des Moines, owns and operates hotels and restaurants and is involved with commercial development. The group is behind a $22 million project proposed.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO